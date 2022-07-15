The town of Mojave was founded in 1876 after Southern Pacific Railroad arrived; bringing with it, the rough and ready miners from Death Valley and other areas in the High Desert. Three streets in Mojave were named after two mining pioneers and a mine that sits in the Owens Valley. This is part one of a three-part-story pertaining to the history of the mine, its pioneers and how the streets got their names. The following information is from City Makers: The Men who Transformed Los Angeles from Village to Metropolis during the First Great Boom, Woodland Memorial Park in San Mateo County and Genealogy Trails: Biographies.
BELSHAW STREET – is named after Mortimer W. Belshaw who was a well-known early California silver mining pioneer.
HISTORY OF MORTIMER BELSHAW - Belshaw was born in Herkimer County, New York on April 20, 1830 to William and Mary Belshaw. The young Belshaw acquired an education superior to most of his associates and at the age of 16, he began to teach school during the winter months. Mortimer took a course of study at the Oxford Academy in Chenango County, New York with the money he saved from teaching; during this period in his life, he also learned the trade of watchmaker and jeweler.
Belshaw graduated from Genera College (now known as Hobart College) in 1850 and in 1852; he went from Panama to San Francisco where he worked as a carpenter for a time. After a while, he opened a jewelry store in Fiddletown, Amador County; he also held a position as an agent for the Wells Fargo Express Company. In 1856, Belshaw was president of the Gwin Mine Development Company of Calaveras County and was also the Republican candidate for an assemblyman from Amador County. Belshaw married his childhood sweetheart Jane E. Oxner in 1858 and the couple welcomed a son William Conrad Belshaw on June 3, 1859 and another son; Charles M. Belshaw was born on March 11, 1861; unfortunately, young William Conrad passed away on July 5, 1864; just after his 5th birthday.
In 1862, Mortimer left California for Sinaloa, Mexico to try his hand at mining; after two years of learning the silver mining trade, he returned to San Francisco where he connected with the Pacific Refinery; while at the refinery, Mortimer who was a mechanical genius invented a number of useful devices such as the Belshaw water-gate which is still used in many mining districts. In 1868; Belshaw heard the news of the Inyo Silver Strike so, he went to Inyo County with his partner Abner B. Elder who was a Civil War veteran and a native of Ohio. The two men then opened up the Cerro Gordo Mine (part 3 of our series) and successfully solved the problem of smelting the galena ore; they also invented the water-jacket furnace which is now used in all smelters. Belshaw and Elder contacted Remi Nadeau (part 2 of our series) to create a freight company using mule teams and wagons in order to haul the silver from the Mojave Desert to the Los Angeles area in June of 1868. By 1875 the Union and Cerro Gordo Mines began to fail and upon severing his connection with the mines as manager, Mr. Belshaw retained a large financial interest.
Belshaw moved to the Antioch area of California in 1877 and it was during this time that he and his partners Egbert Judson and Rouse opened the Empire Coal Mines in the foothills of Mount Diablo; together, they built a railroad complete with dockage. As a stockholder and director of the Empire Coal Mine, Belshaw showed interest in the Kennedy Mining and Milling Company near Jackson in Amador County. Belshaw established the Antioch Water Works in 1877 and due to his failing health, he retired from all personal control of his interests; six months after he retired, Mr. Belshaw passed away at the age of 69 on April 28, 1898; he is buried at Woodland Memorial Park in the community of Colma in San Mateo County, Calif.
