Advisory: Kern County Sheriff's Office Investigating a Homicide
On March 2, 2023, at about 1956 hours, deputies assigned to the Rosamond area responded to a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, deputies located one person inside the residence who appeared to be the victim of a violent assault. No further information is being released pending the initial investigation by homicide detectives. A detailed report will be provided by detectives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.