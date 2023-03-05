The following is a list of California City area arrests for the month of Feb. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
62-year old Dwight Jackson was arrested on Feb. 2nd on Suspicion of Unregistered Calif. Based Vehicle and Drive while License Suspended.
34-year old Carolyn Ellis was arrested on Feb. 16th on Suspicion of Giving False Information to a Peace Officer, Petty Theft, Shoplifting and Drive while License Suspended for Reckless Driving.
27-year old Jahshua Judahismael Palleres was arrested in Los Angeles County (El Segundo Police) on Feb. 11th on Suspicion of Grand Theft.
19-year old Nicolo Ramirez was arrested in Los Angeles County (Compton Sheriff) on Feb. 19th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
