Voluntary Public Rollcall:
No members of the public identified themselves.
Public Comments:
None
Consent Calendar:
CC 1. Approve Check/Voucher Register from 10/04/2022 - 10/17/2022, Payroll
(Direct Deposit) dated 10/12/2022, Payroll (Checks) dated 10/12/2022
Approved unanimously
Minutes:
M 1 Approve October 12, 2022, Regular Board Meeting Minutes
M 2 Approve October 13, 2022, Special Board Meeting Minutes
Approved unanimously
New Business:
NB 1 Mutual Response Agreement (MRA) for Antelope Valley Agencies
This item was added to the agenda at the beginning of the meeting because the
agreement arrived after the agenda was posted and needed to be accepted before the
next regular board meeting. It was added to the agenda by a unanimous vote.
The MRA is a document that lays out the policies and procedures for local municipal
agencies to assist each other in times of emergency or disaster.
Approved unanimously
Presentations:
PR 1. Water Reclamation Plant Project Update. (Presenter: John Houghton,
Director of Public Works)
The plant biomass is progressing well, though it is not yet up to the desired levels.
Issues with dissolved oxygen were traced back to some faulty motherboards.
Replacement parts have been ordered and are anticipated next week. Once installed,
the team should be able to begin the final step in plant startup: the denitrification
process.
Director Wood asked about the continuing supply chain issues that make sourcing
replacement parts difficult. He inquired into developing a list of critical parts to purchase
and keep on hand in case they fail to enable quick repairs. General Manager Perez said
that that is being investigated for inclusion in the next RCSD budget.
Director Reports
Many of the directors recently attended the highly informational Association of California
Water Agencies Fall Conference. They expressed the great benefit that educational
opportunities like this are to board members and their appreciation for RCSD, enabling
their attendance.
Director Wood asked that a discussion on reopening public meetings and the district
offices to in-person attendance be added to a future agenda.
Director Stewart reminded customers that it is time to insulate their pipes and turn their
irrigation sprinklers down or off with the colder weather.
General Manager Update:
In response to Director Wood’s comments, General Manager Perez said that several
new state laws are going into effect that will affect RCSD meetings. RCSD’s general
council is studying these legislative changes and how to implement them best.
RCSD was recently surprised to receive a letter from the Special District Risk
Management Authority (SDRMA), which provides risk management assistance and
comprehensive coverage to state special districts. The letter congratulated RCSD on five
years without a paid claim and notified them that RCSD’s annual contribution would be
reduced because of this accomplishment. President Webb asked that the letter be
posted on the RCSD website.
Administrative Manager Update:
The billing system conversion is going smoothly. More information will be released soon
with an updated timeline for its completion.
