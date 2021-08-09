WATER MAIN REPAIR: The California City Water Department has advised water will be turned off Monday, August 9, 2021 for continued repairs of a broken water main in the following areas:
• Berry Avenue - Xavier Avenue
• 78th Street - 90th Street
•Quezon Avenue - Lupine Loop Drive
In order for the work to be done safely and properly, California City Water Department has to shut off the water system in the above areas for an extended period of time. Some areas may experiencing low water pressure. This shutoff may also affect the Desert Jade Senior Housing.
Time of repair is not known at this time.
