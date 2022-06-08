FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
DATE: June 8, 2022
We're Back Inside for Lunch at the Library!
KERN COUNTY, June-July, 2022 -- The Kern County Library is thrilled to announce the expansion of Lunch at the Library for a total of sixteen locations all returning to in-person on-site meal service! Lunch at the Library offers exciting entertainment and activities including storytimes, crafts, coloring, and live performances.
Anyone, regardless of income, between the ages of 2-18 can enjoy a FREE meal and access enrichment opportunities at these Kern County Library locations. More than just a place and children and teens to eat this Summer -- the Library is a place to learn, laugh, and grow!
The Lunch at the Library program is made possible through partnerships with the Arvin Union School District, California State Library, Delano Union School District, Kern County Superintendent of Schools, Kern High School District, Sierra Sands Unified School District, Taft City School District, Southern Kern Unified School District, the California Summer Meal Coalition, and No Kid Hungry.
