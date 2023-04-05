EASTERN KERN COUNTY – Caltrans is seeking public comment until Thursday, May 4, on the proposed Mojave Pavement Project. This project will rehabilitate approximately 21 lane miles of pavement on State Route 14 from 0.5 miles north of the Silver Queen Road overcrossing to 0.6 miles north of the intersection with Business Route 58 in the town of Mojave.
Other features of the project could include:
· Applying Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant upgrades to existing curb ramps
· Providing an ADA compliant pathway through the community by reconstructing existing sidewalks and driveways
· Adding sidewalk to provide a pedestrian pathway across the at-grade railroad crossing
· Replacing the bridge railing on the railroad overcrossing bridges and performing a deck seal on the Oak Creek Road overcrossing.
· Addition of skip rumble strips
· Reconfiguration of the north and south intersections of Business Route 58
· Addition of an acceleration lane at Purdy Avenue
· Drainage improvements
· Upgrading existing traffic signs
· Upgraded and colorized roadway striping
The estimated cost of the Mojave Pavement Project is $60 million. Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in May of 2027.
The Initial Study/Negative Declaration report for this project is available to the public for review. A hard copy can be found at the Caltrans District 9 office at 500 South Main Street in Bishop or at the Kern County Library – Mojave Branch at 15555 O Street in Mojave.
The document is also available online. A link to the Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration Report, as well as more information about the Mojave Pavement Project, can be found on the Caltrans District 9 website on the main page under District 9 Current Projects, or at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-9/district-9-projects-list/mojave-pavement.
Public comments on the project must be submitted by the end of the day on May 4. Comments can be submitted in one of three ways:
· By email to dana.grevenkamp@dot.ca.gov or D9PublicInfo@dot.ca.gov
· Using the online submission form linked on the project website
· By mail to Caltrans District 9, Attn: Dana Grevenkamp, 500 South Main Street, Bishop, CA 93514
A virtual public meeting will be held on April 25 at 5:30 pm. Details on how to join the virtual meeting will be announced at a later date.
More information on the Mojave Pavement Project can be found on the Caltrans District 9 website on the main page under District 9 Current Projects, or at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-9/district-9-projects-list/mojave-pavement.
For those with sensory disabilities requiring alternate formats (i.e. Braille, large print, sign language interpreter, etc.) and those needing information in a language other than English, please contact Bob Gossman at 760-874-8332 or TTY 711.
