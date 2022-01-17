The Friends of the Kern County Library California City Branch is preparing to resume in the coming months. The Friends Club provides funds to the California City Branch for books, magazines, special materials for children’s studies, CDs, DVDs, and the summer reading program. The Friends have three book sales each year with affordable prices to encourage literacy and a lifelong passion for reading for all who attend.
Over the last few years, The Friends has lost active membership, including Board positions which now need to be filled. We look to the community, both our new neighbors and old friends alike, to join in our mission. New member commitment would only require a donation of one to two hours of volunteer time each month, though more is welcome with schedules allowing. We also welcome our younger community members looking to fulfill their community service hours for school. The Cal City Branch is open on Wednesday and Thursday from 11am-6pm, which will now also be the new book sale hours. We need new volunteer members to continue the Friends of the KC Library in California City and the important work we can do with and for our community. Please contact Renee Rivera at 760-373-6053.
