Advisory Message: Dial-A-Ride service will close early (12:00 noon) Friday, March 17, 2023. California City Police Department Mar 14, 2023 Mar 14, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Due to a staffing shortage, Dial-A-Ride service will close early (12:00 noon) on Friday, March 17 2023. We apologize for any inconvenience this will cause. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 54° Mostly Cloudy California City, CA (93505) Today Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.. Tonight Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Updated: March 14, 2023 @ 7:30 pm Full Forecast Latest News 1st Annual East Kern Career Expo held at Mojave Air and Space Port Advisory Message: Dial-A-Ride service will close early (12:00 noon) Friday, March 17, 2023. R.C.S.D. Meeting Highlights from March 8th Calif. City Man killed in Traffic Collision on Hwy 58 Madeleine Albright; First Female US Secretary of State Rosamond Places 2nd in CIF Soccer Championship The Story of Edmonia Lewis; American Sculptor Mojave Desert News Sports Desk High School Baseball Week 3 Today's e-Edition Eedition Mar 16 2023 9 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesURGENT- California City- WantedBarack Obama; First African American President of the United StatesAdvisory: Traffic Fatality - Dekarriay Rayvion BurrellAdvisory: Homicide - Freddy Orlando Herrera, JrCalif. City Man killed in Traffic Collision on Hwy 58Mojave area Crime Data Report for Feb.Nancy Green: The Original Aunt JemimaMojave area Arrests for Feb.Calif. City Council Meeting Highlights from Feb. 28thCalifornia City area Arrests for Feb. Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Newspaper Ads THUGS TO BUGS H & R Block Karens Tax prep Rosamond Palms ASHMORE MOTORS Jesse Pizza KERN AUTO PARTS INC. LRS Coach's Sports Bar and Grilll Bulletin Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.