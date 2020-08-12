CALIFORNIA CITY — An planned sale approval of the Silver Saddle Ranch property and surrounding Galileo Project lots could unravel should a judge approve a request to cancel the escrow during an Aug. 27 court hearing in San Diego.
In an update on Aug. 4, the receiver Thomas W. McNamara reported he had received a complaint from Rick Jones regarding the sales process and interaction with the real estate broker handling the sale.
Jones owns several California City businesses, including a cannabis business, security company and gun store.
The receiver had planned to ask the court to approve an offer by Kevin Feterik and his partners, including California City real estate broker Leland Krelle.
Feterik offered $1.77 million for the ranch and a separate bid of $775,000 for Galileo Project property to be handled at a later date. As part of the process, Feterik placed a $100,000 escrow on the Silver Saddle Ranch and the Galileo Project property.
The property went on the market in May with an original price of $1.89 million, but included a 158-acre parcel of surrounding Galileo Project property. The parcel was removed from the overall sales listing and the price reduced to about $1.77 million.
The Galileo Project consists of around 1,020 acres of land involved in a fraudulent land sale scheme. Silver Saddle Ranch and Resort was used as a “marketing centerpiece” that bilked $30 million from thousands of investors who purchased undeveloped land between 2011 and 2019, according to the California Department of Business Oversight.
The resort itself was not part of the Galileo Project.
“Mr. Jones expressed a concern that he did not have a full and fair opportunity to pursue an offer which he provided to the broker,” the receiver’s motion states. “The Receiver took this claim seriously, his team exchanged correspondence with Mr. Jones, and he convened conference calls with the brokers.”
In the motion’s footnotes, the receiver’s attorney, Edward Chang, noted that the real estate company handling the transaction and Jones have “sharply contrasting descriptions” of the sales process.
“In taking this action, the Receiver is not concluding Mr. Jones' characterization of 27 events is accurate,” the motion states. “Instead, the Receiver has concluded that Mr. Jones' claims call the process into question and, as such, it is best to reopen the sales process so the Court has a clean 28 transaction to evaluate and approve (if the Court finds it appropriate).”
According to the motion, the receiver believed that the court would not approve the sale, originally set for a Aug. 19 court date because of the complaint lodged by Jones.
McNamara believed that re-opening the sale process would result in “a sales process is healthy and will 20 maximize the sales price, which is in the best interest of the Receivership Estate.”
Feterik would need to cancel his escrow and with his $100,000 deposit being repaid without penalty, according to the document.
However, according to the motion, despite the receiver’s best attempts, Feterik and Krelle, along with Feterik’s attorney, refused to cancel the escrow. The impasse requires the court to cancel the escrow process.
In a court document opposing the proposed escrow cancellation, Feterik’s attorneys claim the attempt is part of an “suspect eleventh hour plea to unwind a valid contract” that lacked credible proof.
“The Application wreaks of impropriety and sour grapes based on obtuse contentions that do not withstand the requisite scrutiny required under the law, as the upholding of a contract for real property is favored in California,” Feterik’s response states.
Feterik’s response claims that the receiver’s motion to cancel the escrow lacked any justification or law to support rescinding the deal.
The response also argued that the claim the sale was handled improperly lacked any proof and the only way a court can refuse to enforce the sale was if it was unconscionable.
“All evidence indicates that the parties were able to meaningfully negotiate the Agreement's terms,” Feterik’s response claims. It later states that “is no evidence that parties had no choice but to sign” the escrow agreement.
The response also claimed prejudice in that Feterik has already incurred $25,000 in out-of-pocket expenses including consulting engineers and land surveyors, travel costs and attorney fees while relying on good-faith efforts of the escrow deal.
Feterik’s response also noted that the receiver could have had “second thoughts” or wanted to “institute a re-do for abstract reasons wasn’t surprising.”
The argument added the receiver’s primary function “to choose an offer based on the totality of circumstances,” not the highest purchase price. Those circumstances, Feterik’s argument claims, should range from offers issued on a cash basis and “other related matters that could affect the ability to close effectively.”
Should the deal unravel, Feterik claimed it could result in “consequential damages, to be proven at trial, in an amount no less than $1 million in the form of lost business and financial opportunities.”
Should the judge cancel the escrow and the sales process re-opened, all interested parties, including Feterik, will have one week to submit “their last, best and final offer” on the ranch. The interested parties will be provided another opportunity to tour the property and be provided relevant material on the ranch.
“The Receiver will review the best and final offers, focusing primarily on the tendered purchase price, but he will also consider the offeror's ability to complete the sale (e.g., offeror's liquidity and whether offeror needs financing) and whether the offeror has expressed interest in the Galileo Project parcels,” the motion states. “After completing this process, the Receiver will select the best offer and will submit it to the Court for consideration.”
Silver Saddle Ranch was at the heart of a massive land sale fraud, where defendants were accused of selling 1,020 acres of land to more than 2,000 people — largely Filipino, Chinese or Latino immigrants — for undeveloped land that later was deemed useless.
The California Department of Business Oversight launched an investigation into the scheme in 2019 and took the defendants, including Thomas Maney of Lancaster, Silver Saddle Ranch & Club, Inc. Silver Saddle Commercial Development, LP; and the Galileo Commercial Property Owners Association, Inc. to court.
The court approved an injunction in September 2019, forcing Silver Saddle Resort to close down. McNamara’s firm was appointed as receiver on Oct. 1, transferring responsibility and care of the resort and other assets.
