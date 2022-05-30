As you are aware, we have been in communication with the CCPD all day regarding the threats posted to Instagram which were directed at CCHS. Unfortunately, the police department has been unable to identify who is posting or if the threat is credible. Additionally, the CCPD is not staffed appropriately to respond to a threat of this nature in any way. The CCPD has recommended that we close CCHS tomorrow so that they can have time to work with partner agencies and possibly assist on Wednesday.
Based on the information we have at this point, the lack of assistance should we need it, and the recent and frequent events in our country, we have decided to close all 6 campuses tomorrow. We do this out of extreme caution and concern for the safety of students and staff. We realize that this may put some in a difficult position and for that we apologize.
We will send out a similar message tomorrow in order to inform everyone of our plans for Wednesday.
Katherine Aguirre, Ed.D.
Superintendent
This afternoon we became aware of an Instagram post threatening a shooting at California City High School. We are working with the California City Police Department to investigate this threat, and we will keep everyone informed as soon as we have any new information. There is no specific day mentioned in the post; however, we are investigating and will keep everybody informed as to our schedule tomorrow.
