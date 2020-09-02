Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- KCSO investigating fatal officer-involved shooting
- ADVENTIST HEALTH URGES COMMUNITY TO AVOID LARGE GATHERINGS OVER LABOR DAY WEEKEND
- Zone change requests with environmental hurdles advances to council
- Motorcyclist killed in Wednesday Rosamond accident
- Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra's kicks season off Sept. 13
- 125th Annual Randsburg Old West Days Canceled
- Boron Chamber of Commerce cancels 20 Mule Team Days Other events also canceled for 2020
- Aratina Solar Farm Project proposed in Boron
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘I Love Cal City’ seeks to improve welcome signs
- Roland Wilson
- Boron Chamber of Commerce cancels 20 Mule Team Days Other events also canceled for 2020
- Palmdale in the running for Space Force HQ
- Silver Saddle Ranch sale approval in jeopardy
- California City area Arrests for August
- Aratina Solar Farm Project proposed in Boron
- Motorcyclist killed in Wednesday Rosamond accident
- Council approves Mojave Jade zone change first read with conditions
- Tehachapi area Arrests for July
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.