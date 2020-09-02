Operation Warp Speed in 60 Seconds

Here’s how a normal vaccine is developed:

Scientists and drug companies make some samples. Then they test the samples.  If at any point it doesn’t go well, they start all over, but if it does go well, they test again. And if that goes well, they test again. And then, and only then, do they say, “Hey this is worth manufacturing and selling.”
 
The point is: There are a lot of steps. And it takes a long time.  Like eight to ten years long.
 
Frankly, President Trump said, “It’s not good enough.”
 
So that’s why he launched OPERATION WARP SPEED.
 
Sounds cool right? That’s because it IS cool.
 
It takes all those same steps and safety regulations and puts them on steroids. Not literally. It just puts a lot more money behind them so we can do rounds of testing all at once, rather than one at a time. And while scientists test, we’re ramping up manufacturing capacity right now.
 
Long story short? A process that typically takes eight to ten years is now likely to take just twelve to eighteen MONTHS. That means America is about to develop a vaccine faster than in the history of ANY virus.
 
That’s why it’s called OPERATION WARP SPEED.
 
So there’s still a lot of work to be done, and some on the left will say “No miracle is coming.” But it’s not a miracle. It’s SCIENCE.
 
And honestly, this is good news, and who couldn’t use some good news nowadays?

