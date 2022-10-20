Ballots were mailed to all active registered Kern County voters last week. If a voter has not received their ballot they can request a replacement ballot by going to our website KernVote.com/VotebyMail and completing the “Replacement Ballot Request Form” or emailing the Kern County Elections Office at votebymail@kerncounty.com or calling (661) 868-3590 or (800) 452-VOTE.
The Kern County Voter Information Guide (Sample Ballot) has been mailed and is also available on our website KernVote.com: Poll Site/Sample Ballot Lookup.
The last day to register to vote and have a ballot mailed to you is October 24. After that you can conditionally register to vote between October 25 and November 8 at the Kern County Elections Office, or at any poll site on election day.
We are still in need of poll workers, especially in Arvin, Lamont, Rosamond, and west Bakersfield. Experienced poll workers are especially encouraged to apply.
For more information and to apply, visit Kernvote.com or call (661) 868-3590.
