BORON - The weather was picture perfect as 23 corvettes, one Porsche and 42 members of the Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club made their way into Boron on Feb. 4th. The Twenty Mule Team Museum hosted the event from 12-4pm.
The Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club has approximately 90 members according to event coordinator for the club Don Ceo told us during an interview. The club made a stop at the Borax Visitors Center and got a birds-eye view of the open pit mine as well as took in all the sights of what the visitors center had to offer then, they made their way to the Twenty Mule Team Museum in downtown Boron. The corvettes ranged from C4's to Z-06's including a 1973 Corvette Sting Ray.
"The Santa Clarita Valley Club is about 45-years old and I've been with the club for about 5-years; every time I go to Las Vegas, I drove by, with being on the activity committee, I talked to the other members and we decided to come to Boron in what we hope will be an annual event. This is only half the club so when we have our next board meeting; I guarantee that the rest of the club will want to come up here after hearing the club members talk about what a great time they all had in Boron and at the museum". Mr. Ceo told us.
The Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club arranges club activities every month; in March, the club is going to a Poker Run and then going to the Santa Anita Race Track then the following month after that; they're heading to Las Vegas; we may even stop here to eat according to Mr. Ceo.
Mr. Ceo also told us that the oldest corvette they have in the club is a 1954 which is completely restored to its original condition and "worth a lot of money". The first year that Chevrolet came out with the corvette was in 1953.
"Anyone who owns a corvette can be a member of the club if they wish" Mr. Ceo also said.
The Mojave Desert News would like to thank the Twenty Mule Team Museum for hosting such a wonderful event, the Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club for visiting this little community, Domingo's Restaurant for providing such wonderful hospitality and good food for the club and the community of Boron for coming out to see all the corvettes. We hope to see all of you next year.
