ROSAMOND – The South Kern Unified School District held their monthly meeting on the evening of May 17th in front of a packed house; the meeting started with Closed Session at 5:30pm and met in Open Session at approximately 7pm.
Under Closed Session – the board met in closed session to discuss; A. VR Demonstration presented by Sean Riley, B. Public Employee Superintendent Evaluation, C. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Dist. Negotiator Superintendent Gaines and Robert Irving, Employee Organization CSEA and RTA, D. Discussion of Student Matter: Education Code Sections 35146 and 48918(c), E. Public Employment: Certain Personnel Matters; Government code Section 54957.1(a)(5) Discipline/Dismissal/Employment/Release/Assignment/Reassignment/Complaint.
Under Action determined in Closed Session – none reportable at this time.
After the open session of the meeting was called to order, the Pledge, roll call and approval of the agenda, the regular meeting got underway.
Under Reports and Communications – the KCSOS Teacher of the Year Banner was presented to Veronica Karr by Malaika Bryant, the AV Press Class of 2023 23rd Annual Future Leader Recognition was presented by Suresha Bajnwath and Cpt. Wallis to Izabel Heredia, Rosamond High School senior Alexy Finch was recognized by the Board of Trustees, Steve DeMarzio gave a presentation on the TechForce Foundation, Presentations were made to Linda Andreatta and Thomas Haun for 2023 Oral Language; Alexis Sepulveda Garcia received a Humorous Solo presentation, Kash Russell received the Serious Solo recognition, Marissa Robles and Maggie Price received the Humorous Duet recognition and Serious Duet went to John Marquez and Esteban Yanez; RTA/CSEA reports were given, Alexy Finch gave the Student report, the CBO report was given by Robert Irving, Dr. Mendez gave the Assist. Superintendent of Instruction and Curriculum report, staff member Taylor gave the Assist. Superintendent report for Special Education and Pupil Personnel, staff member Hargus gave the Assoc. Superintendent of Human Resources report, Superintendent Gaines presented the April Attendance Recognitions and board members were able to give their reports.
Under Comments from the Public – Several members of the public were in attendance and each one gave congratulations to all the award and recognition recipients.
Under Consent Items A-I - After some discussion, the board unanimously approved the following items A. Purchase order 230996-231034 and pay vouchers 230771-230712, B. Flewelling & Moody Agreement of Services 5 relocatable classrooms. WES-NTE in the amount of $67,500, C. Transfer Inc. Quote #Q-05007-1 Virtual Reality headsets CTE, RHECC & TMS Paxton Patterson in the amount of $75,775, D. Lamar contract number 4161490 Advertise billboards in the Antelope Valley for the amount of $57,000, E. Pacific Oaks Education Corporation MOU agreement for college intern program, F. Pacific Education Corporation MOU agreement for student teacher, G. Elite Modular Leasing and Sales Five Years Straight Lease for five classrooms at WES-NTE in the amount of $500,000, H. New job description for Board Certified Behavior Analyst, (BCBA) and I. new job description alternative to Suspension teacher; motion carried.
Under General - the board heard discussion, then voted on the following items; A. adopt Expanded Learning Opportunities Grant Plans presented by Superintendent Gaines, B. approve the RTA Proposal to SKUSD dated May 1st for 2023-2024 presented by Superintendent Gaines and C. approve to COMMENCE FORMAL BIDDING for the New Cafeteria at Rosamond High Early College Campus presented by Robert Irving; motion carried on all.
Under Personnel Items – the board discussed and voted to approve the following items; A. Classified/Confidential Employment/Resignations for 7 staff members, B. Classified Stipend/Extra Duty Employment/Resignations for 13 staff members, C. Classified Substitutes/Employment/Resignations for 4 staff members, D. Certificated/Administrative Employment/Resignations for 8 staff members, E. Certificated Stipend/Extra Duty Employment/Resignations for 3 staff members, F. Certificated Substitutes Employment/Resignations for 1 staff member and G. Volunteers for the 2022-2023 School Year for 4 staff members; motion carried.
After all the business was taken care of, the meeting adjourned at approximately 8:46pm
