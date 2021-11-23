MONO COUNTY – The winter travel season is nearly upon us. But before you head to the mountains this year, make sure you and your vehicle are ready for the road conditions heavy snowfall brings. In this Caltrans News Flash, Public Information Officer Christopher Andriessen shares the items every driver should consider packing before traveling to higher elevations, as well as the one item that is required by law.
