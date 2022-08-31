(This story originally appeared at ridgecrestca.com Wednesday)
Starting today through Tuesday of next week, Kern County is expecting extreme heat that is likely to strain the grid with increased energy demands, especially over the holiday weekend.
An excessive heat warning was issued Wednesday morning for the Indian Wells Valley.
In what’s likely to be the most extensive heat wave in the west so far this year, temperatures in Northern California are expected to be 10-18 degrees warmer than normal.
Expect dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 105 up to 115 degrees in the Mojave Desert and Indian Wells Valley.
The warning is in effect through 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Additionally, the peak load for electricity is currently projected to exceed 48,000 megawatts (MW) on Monday, the highest of the year.
If weather or grid conditions worsen, a series of emergency notifications to access additional resources and prepare market participants and the public for potential energy shortages and the need to conserve.
The power grid operator expects to call on Californians for voluntary energy conservation via Flex alerts over the long weekend.
During a Flex Alert, consumers are urged to reduce energy use from 4 to 9 p.m. when the system is most stressed because demand for electricity remains high and there is less solar energy available. The top three conservation actions are to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using large appliances and charging electric vehicles, and turn off unnecessary lights. Lowering electricity use during that time will ease strain on the system, and prevent more drastic measures, including rotating power outages.
Valley residents are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
To learn more about conserving energy or sign up for text notifications, visit FlexAlert.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.