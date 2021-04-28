ROSAMOND — Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted for allegedly drive-by shooting that injured a Rosamond boy and two adults on Tuesday, April 27.
According to KCSO, deputies responded to a drive-by shooting in the 2700 block of Diamond Street at around 5:10 p.m. The deputies arrived and located an 11-year-old boy who was suffering from two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his upper torso.
The boy was inside a parked car near a business at time of the shooting and was an innocent bystander. He was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
Two additional adult victims, a male and female, were grazed by bullets during the incident and did not require medical attention. The initial investigation revealed an adult male fired several rounds at people from inside a dark blue car.
The suspect fled the scene northbound on Diamond Street. No other persons were struck by gunfire.
The investigation is in its preliminary stages and there is no additional information at this time. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
