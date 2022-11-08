CALIF. CITY - Come one, come all; the circus is coming to Calif. City. The Ventura Stars Circus has announced that they will be in Calif. City from Nov. 17-21 performing under the big top at the Calif. City Dog Park.
Family fun for everyone; Ventura Stars Circus promises lots of thrills and chills as they perform circus stunts above and in the ring. The Ventura Stars Circus features world-renown artists from around the world and is fun for the whole family.
Tickets for the event can be purchased online at venturacircustickets.com or at the gate; the first 100 tickets sold are $14.99 (online only).
Dates and show times for the circus are: Nov. 17th&18th show time is 7pm, Nov. 19th shows are at 2pm, 4pm and 7pm and Nov. 21st show is at 7pm.
