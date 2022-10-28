The following is a list of Tehachapi area arrests for the month of Sept according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
23-year old Jason D. Hurlburt was arrested in Orange County (Orange County Sheriff) on Aug. 30th on Suspicion of Tamper w/Vehicle.
40-year old Ivan Aragon was arrested on Aug. 30th on Suspicion of Threats of Violence, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process and Battery on Person.
40-year old Larry Tripp was arrested by Bakersfield Police on Sept. 3rd on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse, Intoxicated in Public and WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
37-year old Korie Michael was arrested by Bakersfield Police on Sept. 3rd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
21-year old Cole C. Calanchini was arrested in San Luis Obispo County (Templeton CHP) on Aug. 28th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
61-year old Jeff Haeberle was arrested on Sept. 7th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
56-year old William Aitchison was arrested on Sept. 12th on Suspicion of Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage and Driving when License Suspended for Refusal or Excessive Blood Alcohol.
31-year old Shawn Vogel was arrested on Sept. 14th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
21-year old Emily Vallembois was arrested on Sept. 16th on Suspicion of Battery on Person and Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury; she was arrested again on Sept. 17th on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle.
43-year old Joshua Courtis was arrested on Sept. 18th on Suspicion of Bring Controlled Substance/Etc into Prison, Possess Burglar’s Tools, Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent and Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle.
37-year old Francisco Martinez was arrested in Orange County (Orange County Sheriff) on Sept. 18th on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle.
42-year old Joseph Church was arrested on Sept. 19th on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony.
30-year old Ryan C. Clagg was arrested in Ventura County (Ventura County Sheriff) on Sept. 24th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Violation of Probation.
58-year old Jacqueline Dowling was arrested by Mojave CHP on Sept. 27th on Suspicion of Drive w/out License, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
40-year old Erik Estrada (not the actor) was arrested in Los Angeles County (Century Sheriff) on Sept. 28th on Suspicion of Evasion: Wanton Disregard for Safety.
26-year old Mark Caldwell was arrested in Orange County (Costa Mesa Police) on Sept. 28th on Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Solicit Lewd Act and Indecent Exposure after Illegally Occupying Dwelling.
