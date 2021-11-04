Advisory: **UPDATE** Bear sighted in California City on Thursday morning has been captured and relocated
**UPDATE** Kern County Fish and Game succeeded in safely capturing the bear and will relocate it into the mountains.**UPDATE**
Bear sighting in the area of Bay Ave and 72nd St. Officers are in the area. The department suggests that any pets be kept indoors for the night.
