The following is the crime data report for the Tehachapi area for the month of April according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
1st – Missing Person, 21900 block of Valley Vista Drive
2nd - Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, 21200 block of White Pine Drive
5th – Vehicle Theft, 20700 block of South Street
8th - Burglary: 1st Degree, 20200 block of Old Town Road and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 20200 block of Park Road
10th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 21700 block of Pinion Canyon Drive
11th – Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, Shine Court, Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 20300 block of Mountain View Drive and 2 calls for Battery on Person, 21200 block of Perch Street
13th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 21100 block of Perch Street
14th – Vehicle Theft
25th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 22100 block of Golden Star Blvd
29th - Vehicle Theft, 22300 block of Woodford/Tehachapi Road
30th - Grand Theft, 19900 block of Meadows Road.
