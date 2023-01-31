ROSAMOND – The Rosamond Community Services Dist. Held their monthly meeting by teleconference and in person on the evening of Jan. 25th inside the district board room; the meeting got underway just after 6pm.
After the meeting was called to order, roll call and the Pledge of Allegiance, director Wallis motioned and director Webb seconded to approve the agenda as presented; motion carried.
Under Public Comments: the presiding director asked for any public comments and Patti Orr with the Mojave Desert News introduced herself as well as John Joyce with the Rosamond News; both parties were welcomed to the meeting.
Under Consent Calendar: director Webb motioned and director Wallis seconded to approve the consent calendar as follows; CC1 – Receive Check Voucher Register from Nov. 29, 2022 through Jan. 16, 2023; motion carried. A motion by director Wallis to approve the minutes from the Jan 11th meeting was heard and a second by director Webb was made; discussion was heard as to amend the item to Jan. 11th from Jan. 6th; motion carries.
Under New Business: N1 - A Post-Election Workshop was presented by newly elected General Manager Kim Domingo; the new general manager would need authorization from the board to move forward to schedule and hold the post Election Board Workshop. Motion made by director Wallace and seconded by director Webb. After discussion, director Wallis asked to withdraw the motion here and give the board more time to research it so, director Webb motioned and director Wallace seconded to table item; motion carried. N2 – A presenter commented that the request came through the Union that they're one year away from Medicare; Social Security has been requested at the district to assist an employee with the request. In the personnel meeting that we discussed, he stated that, “I was required to ask to check out the COBRA, which is more expensive than our current insurance that we pay for employees, and the current insurance is more than what the employee through the Union has requested. They're requesting assistance from the district in picking up the one year between now or at the end of the month and at the time that he qualifies for his. They're asking for just the funds for that time there because you said that they're going to retire and they'll have to go into COBRA because of an age thing or something that we didn't have in place”. After discussion, the board allowed for the drafting of the policy and bringing it back to the board for approval in the future in February. Director Washington motioned and director Warren seconded to move this item to the Personnel Committee; motion carried.
Under Presentations: PR1 - Presentation Water Reclamation Plant Project Update: Ryan Becker who is the Chief Water Reclamation Plant Project Operator; “About two weeks out, wastewater facility staff has been working diligently on the power infrastructure of the facility; we did have quite a bit of rain. We’ve been working on maintenance of the cost and just general items at the facility looking over everything, as well as that, we've been doing everyday problem controls. Every day we have regimented routine, we began working on exposing a slush debate that has long been out of service, digging down to the pipes of the drainage of it, we also have a cycle. In the month of December, we percolated 87-acres with 10% loss from the water master for things such as evaporation and things of that nature, and we are looking into the future so we can start to get some treatment. Director Washington then asked Mr. Beck a question; “Ryan, during your January 11th presentation and my numbers may be off a little bit, but during your January 11th presentation, you spoke about the grid collection system currently performing at 88% capacity with 100% flow into the plant. My question is, Was that good system originally part of the plan expansion or not”? Mr. Beck answered, “No; the rival system was part of the instruction back in 2012 during the new construction. I would like to invite all of you to come take a tour of the facility. It will give you a basic understanding of the facility out there”.
Under Directors, Reports/Comments of Future Agenda Items – reports were given from the General Counsel Update, General Manager Update, Director of Administration Update and the Public Works Update to the board; they then gave Rosamond News reporter John Joyce recognition, “I want to say that I am so appreciative of John Joyce and the Rosamond News for giving me the opportunity to help educate the public and the community and just be another voice out there to try to tell the people you know where we've been, how we got to where we are today and the direction we need to be going in the future to make sure that all water and wastewater responsibly handled and taken care of and picked and hopefully at the end of the day, everybody will have a much better understanding about water and how it's brought to their homes and how the wastewater is safely taken away from their home”. Director Wallis also recognized the new General Manager for the district, “Mr. Vice President. I like to take my time to welcome my new general manager to the Rosamond Community Service District and look forward to working with you, Kim, as you lead this district forward into the future and on a side note, Kim; one of the cool things about this community is that all the eateries all are very good and each has its own uniqueness. So, I encourage you to stop in these restaurants, introduce yourself as our new general manager and give them a try.
General Manager Kim Domingo then gave a few remarks, “I'm really humbled by being selected for this position and I apologize for not being there in person as my wife is recovering from surgery, but I appreciate again the welcome and I appreciate the invite to the local eateries but on to actual district business; I just want to give a quick update on, the government and sewer committee met on Monday and for some there's a lot of information provided and there was a request for an update one of the items which was the sanitary sewer. Monitoring programs update I appreciate all the input that I got from that committee, and I also want to thank your outgoing general manager. He's been very helpful in bringing me up to speed on a lot of issues. I've been impressed with the progress that has been made on a lot of the districts challenges and also appreciated the tour of the wastewater plant. I also got the tour of the wastewater plant, and I felt a little bit on there because that's kind of my background. I was a previous wastewater engineer, so I already know a little. I'm looking forward to serving the district and this community. So, I appreciate the opportunity again and I look forward to speaking with both the Mojave Desert News and Rosamond News and providing the information that you guys need.
After all the reports were given, the Vice President then asked for any more Public Comments (which there were none) then called for a motion and second to adjourn the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.