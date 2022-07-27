The Kern County Board of Supervisors met today as scheduled for Tuesday’s July 26, 2022, Board Meeting. Chairman Zack Scrivner (District 2), Supervisor Mike Maggard (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance. Supervisor Phillip Peters (District 1) was absent from both sessions. For information on how to address the Board on a specific agenda item or provide general public comment, please click here.  

Meeting Highlights

July 26, 2022

Item No. 1 AM session:

The Board proclaimed August 2022 as Child Support Awareness Month in Kern County.

Item No. 8 AM session:

The Board approved an agreement with North of the River Recreation and Park District to provide Senior Nutrition services in the north Bakersfield area through June of 2023.

Item No. 9 – 10 AM session:

The Board approved agreements with Valley Caregiver Resource Center for Title III-E Family Caregiver Support Program services for Eastern Kern County, Tehachapi, California City, Boron, and Rosamond areas through June of 2023.

Item No. 19 AM session:

The Board approved an agreement with Didi Hirsch Psychiatric Service dba Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, to accept funding for one-time investment to build capacity for the implementation of the national 988 crisis line.

To learn more about this important tool for residents in crisis, please visit: www.kernbhrs.org.

Item No. 21 AM session:

The Board discussed the development of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022-23 budget

specifically for the General Fund and Fire Fund.

Today’s meeting also provided the Board with an update from the County Administrative Office about the recommended budget with final year-end fund balances, property tax assessment roll, and other discretionary revenue changes.

Watch the entire presentation here: https://youtu.be/Vo4lch_fsYU

Item No. 22 PM session:

The Board voted to contribute $1,500 to Honor Flight Kern County.

The next Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for August 9, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. 

Information Provided By: Ally Soper
Chief Communications Officer Kern County Administrative Office
 
 

