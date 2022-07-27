Tags
- Ker
- Bellenden Ker, Queensland
- Kern County Board Of Supervisors
- Ally Soper Chief Communications Officer
- Regular Board
- Eastern Kern County
- Fire Fund
- Phillip Peters
- Www.kernbhrs.org
- Important Tool
- Leticia Perez
- Zack Scrivner
- Board Of Supervisors
- Www.kerncountychildsupportservices.com
- Mike Maggard
- Chairman
- General Fund
- County Administrative Office
- Rosamond
- David Couch
- Kern County
- California City
- Valley Caregiver Resource Center
- General Public Comment
- Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services
- Supervisor
- Didi Hirsch Psychiatric Service
- Kern
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Books in Motion 2022 High Desert Tour Announcement-SUMMER DANCE + LITERACY PROGRAM ANNOUNCES 26 PERFORMANCES at KERN COUNTY LIBRARIES KERN
- Board Of Supervisors Meeting Review July 26, 2022
- Three streets in Mojave named after a Mine and its Pioneers Part three of a three-part story
- Race Back to School Backpack Giveaway
- 20 Employees at Rio-Tinto Borates receive Mule Status
- Advisory: CCPD Records Desk and Lobby Closed
- Around Kern County Episode 33
- A Heartfelt Thank You
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Rosamond area Arrests for June
- History of the Trona Railway
- 70th Anniversary of the 1952 Kern County Earthquake
- 20 Employees at Rio-Tinto Borates receive Mule Status
- Advisory: CCPD Records Desk and Lobby Closed
- California City Man found Guilty of Attempted Murder
- Trial Conviction for Voluntary Manslaughter: Joshua Power: Kern County Superior Court Case Number BF176741A
- Mojave area Arrests for June
- Board Of Supervisors Meeting Review July 19, 2022
- Books in Motion 2022 High Desert Tour Announcement-SUMMER DANCE + LITERACY PROGRAM ANNOUNCES 26 PERFORMANCES at KERN COUNTY LIBRARIES KERN
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.