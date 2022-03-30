Alta One Credit Union is working diligently to bring banking to Mojave.
At the last Mojave Chamber of Commerce meeting Alta One Chief Operating Officer Denise Mattice indicated the credit union would be favorable to serve the community.
Mojave was left without a banking institution when Mission Bank closed the Mojave branch and moved accounts to Lancaster.
Alta One has branches in California City, Boron and Tehachapi and Mattice said told chamber attendees, “We understand the need for an active financial institution in this (Mojave) community.”
The Alta One COO said the financial institution already has almost 300 members in Mojave and are working on a plan to provide services.
She said one way to provide services is through a “bank in a box” format. That would necessitate the need for a business to share space. “We are looking for a very small space,” Mattice said.
She asked for suggestions from chamber members and to contact the Mojave Chamber of Commerce which would forward location suggestions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.