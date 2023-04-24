BISHOP – Highways in eastern Kern, Mono, and Inyo counties were severely damaged by recent atmospheric river storms during California’s historic winter. Caltrans District 9 is coordinating with Caltrans headquarters in Sacramento to secure funding for the emergency repair work.
Impacted highways targeted for repairs include:
Eastern Kern County
• State Route 58
• Caltrans District 9 is coordinating with headquarters to fund an emergency project for slab replacements on State Route 58 between Keene and just east of State Route 202 (Tucker Road).
Inyo County
• U.S. 395
• Caltrans recently approved an emergency work order for repairs within the Olancha-Cartago project area following flash flooding in early March.
• State Route 168 W
• Emergency repair work is underway on a section of State Route 168 W that was undercut and washed out by flood waters in March.
Mono County
• U.S. 6
• Emergency repair work is underway on U.S. 6 between Chalfant and Benton to fix eroded shoulders and damaged pavement caused by flood waters.
• State Route 120 E
• Emergency repair work is underway on State Route 120 between Benton Crossing Road and Benton Hot Springs to fix eroded shoulders and damaged pavement caused by flood waters.
• U.S. 395
• Caltrans District 9 is coordinating with headquarters to fund an emergency project for U.S. 395 at Topaz Lake to repair a crack in the ground between the highway pavement and shoulder.
• Caltrans District 9 is coordinating with headquarters to fund an emergency project for U.S. 395 between Crestview and June Lake Junction to repair potholes.
• State Route 158 S (South June Lake Loop)
• Caltrans District 9 is coordinating with headquarters to fund an emergency project for State Route 158 S to repair potholes.
For the latest on these road repairs, follow Caltrans District 9 on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram. Before you leave home, check Quickmap.dot.ca.gov to get the latest on road conditions, including chain control restrictions. You can also call the Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).
For those with sensory disabilities requiring alternate formats (i.e., Braille, large print, sign language interpreter, etc.) and those needing information in a language other than English, please contact Bob Gossman at (760) 881-7145 or TTY 711.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.