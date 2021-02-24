Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Feb. 23 in Rosamond.
According to a KCSO news release, sheriff's deputies responded to a call in the 700 block of 40th Street West in Rosamond for a deceased body. Upon arrival, deputies located an unresponsive male adult in a travel trailer with trauma to the man's body.
Homicide Detectives responded and assumed the investigation. The identity of the victim will be withheld pending notification by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.
This investigation is in its preliminary stages and there is no additional information available at this time.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.