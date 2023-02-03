MOJAVE – The Mojave Chamber of Commerce held their monthly luncheon meeting at the Veteran’s building on O Street on the afternoon of Jan. 26th; sandwiches were provided for those who RSVP-ed before Wednesday.
After the meeting was called to order, roll call and the Pledge of Allegiance, the meeting got underway.
Mr. Hodgkinson - One of our members of the Chamber of Commerce purchased the Mission Bank building and they want to work with the bank or Credit Union and keep that front part open so that there's a small storefront just for the credit union or bank but I haven't heard anything, and I think we're going to get together and work with them an alliance chat to see if we can do some networking with other credit unions and banks, because the new owners would like to leave that as is. They don't want to clear it out; maybe add another little small business. So that's their plan and that's S&Y Furniture over there by the Stater Brothers.
Kern County 2nd District Supervisor field representative Laura Lynne Wyatt gave a presentation as to what’s been going on around East Kern County and District 2 regarding the Inland Port, park updates in Mojave and Rosamond, illegal dumping and other things.
KC 2nd District Supervisor field representative Laura Lynne Wyatt – Supervisor Scrivner is in Washington, DC at some events, but we have him rescheduled for March; so hopefully, we'll be able to see him in March. There’s a couple things I wanted to cover; I wanted to remind everyone with regards to the inland port, you can go to mojaveinlandport.com and there's a link that you can put your e-mail address in there and they will send newsletters and updates and things to you; there's a lot of stuff that has been going on in the background with big projects like that, so you don't see dirt moving right away; Ted mentioned the transit center; I'm commonly now referring to that as a never-ending project. I think the project started just after I started working with Mr. Scrivner, so that is the never-ending project. I received a phone call from a resident the other day asking me for adult workout equipment and wanting that to be placed in the park. I was able to confirm that yes, that is an element that is in the plan along with new walkways, the Dog Park and multi-use fields that could be used for soccer, football or lacrosse or anything like that; there's a lot of drainage problems that need to be corrected, walkways that need to be repaired and adding additional walkways so, it's easy to get through the park so, you're going to see a lot of that go on. They're waiting for the design contractor to be awarded and at that time then you'll see some community meetings with some engagement and input from the community regarding that design. The other update I wanted to share with you is regarding illegal dumping. I thought that this group would be interested in knowing that 44 illegal dump sites were cleaned up just in the month of December for District 2 and that's quite an accomplishment. If you guys find any illegal dump sites, please report it to me or go online and report it to the county; higher levels are such that the time to just drive around and seeking them out is virtually impossible so we really do rely on the public to call us and let us know that things are going on; report it to the chamber or reported it to Ted. We can't just barge onto private property things like that without making notification to property owners and things. The District Attorney's office will be holding a Catalytic Convertor Etching on March 3rd from 9am to 3pm and that will be Mojave Tire and Lube graciously for free; it’s open to the community for that event and is run by the district attorney's office in conjunction with supervisors' office and the idea behind it is discouraging thieves. So, they raise the vehicle up, they etch the license plate or VIN verification number into the catalytic converter and then they spray it a very bright orange and it's supposed to determine theft. I'm waiting for the district attorney's office to give me a link for the event and you'll have to sign up ahead of time.
Mojave resident - Any information on the solar lights here in the lobby?
Laura Lynne Wyatt - They're telling me by the end of February. It’s supply chain issues that everybody has been having and also, there's almost $9 million allocated for District 2 and that was a blessing because there were many, many years where the pot was dry and we couldn't find the funding, and now suddenly, we have all this funding. There are multiple, multiple projects and there's only so many contractors and so many jobs to go around, so they're just overwhelmed; they're working weekends and things so please be patient. You will see their footing shortly.
Mr. Rick Marshall gave a presentation to the chamber concerning a truck stop that’s planned for Highway 14 and 58;
Rick, Marshall - We have purchased about 20 acres right off the 14 and 58 bypass and we want to be able to build a Supremes Travel Center for truckers and travelers traveling up and down the 14 freeway. The area will be equipped with multiple pumps for gas stations and diesel trucks and we're looking to offer around 200 jobs at this location, we will have everything in a 10,000 square foot area and everything that we would need to really be able to benefit from the situation that the traffic and truckers bring to the area. And we are getting ready to gear up to go into the city in about the next three weeks. We have a full site plan review. We have everything situated. So now we're looking to go out, go ahead and try to get everything started.
MDN - I have a question for Mr. Marshall; the proposed truck stop that you guys are planning to do, do you have any idea when the groundbreaking is supposed to be on that, how long it's going to take to build and your anticipated date of completion?
Mr. Marshall - We are looking to break ground in the next 90 to 120 days and to start getting the level down to be fully operational by 2024 and going to be between the 14 and the 58 right off Menard Trail.
Several other residents as well as chamber members got into a discussion about marijuana growth in the community, low-income housing, solar projects along Hwy 14 between Mojave and Rosamond, storn drain issues and vehicles being parked on public streets that have expired registration. The chamber addressed all these issues as well as Laura Lynne for Supervisor Scrivner then, another resident and a Southern California Edison representative each made a presentation.
Christina Martin - Good afternoon, everybody, we are looking to start a project this year full force we want to get an actual after school program started for the kids here aside from the schools. I know a lot of parents work so we want to be able to have the community get involved. We are currently looking for a storefront or any business that might need a tax write off that would be willing to sponsor a building for us and unfortunately, we do not have the capital right now, but we are looking to do some fundraisers this year, get the community a little bit more involved in regards to what we have planned. The youth is our teacher, so we want to make sure that we can pave the way for them and we have an outlet for them to have when they're going through things, when they're having bad issues at home; we want them to have a safe place to go so if anybody has any questions or they want to contact us directly. By partnering with the Chamber of Commerce and Elks Lodge; we're honored to do that. We want to continue to do that, and we need community help. You guys can contact us directly on whether it's mojave@yahoo.com or you can contact me on my cell phone number, 323-849-7476. My name is Christina Martin.
Souther California Edison representative - There's not a lot of change in Southern California Edison's top priorities since the last time I was out here. Thankfully, the lobby is not subject to a lot of the wildfire mitigation efforts have gone through our prison and I’m happy to tell you, the last two years have been a bit lumpy, not just from the public safety power shutoff standpoint, but we hammered the area hard. I think we've turned the corner on wildfire meditation from the Kern County perspective last year we had 0 PSPS. The second priority is Southern California Green Energy. There are a few components to that; number one, we're looking at the power weight for sure, to try to make it more green and more renewable. You have a building electrification effort and then transportation electrification effort. Those are kind of the pillars and we're working on, one of the challenges that I see representing the rural parts of the state, as we go to electrified grid number one, I would say that we are so lucky and fortunate to live in Kern County because we are not only the number one producer of petroleum, but we also the way in terms of the state and I believe these numbers are that at one point were 600 % more solar generation or renewable generation to the next county and I don't think our county gets enough credit for that. Kern County has been a leader in the large scale solar around us. We see the wind around us, so that created some challenges for Southern California Edison several years ago. We've partnered with the county and built the renewable transmission project up and got it running.
Other members of the public gave presentations to the chamber then Kelly Uhl who is the coordinator for the Christmas Tree Lighting gave her presentation and update to the chamber.
Kelly Uhl on the Christmas Tree Lighting - Several churches have events during the Christmas Holiday, the Mojave the Air and Space and the CHP itself; numerous cadet troops standing around the lobby for the holiday season. For this next year, we probably want to do it all in one event and I think the airport is looking at sponsoring that; they want to work with various community and church internal organization and do this all at once in one place and really making it a big party and will help with our communication and so forth with several organizations. So, we'll see what happens. We all have to get together and get our calendars in line with something like that. There's been a lot of good work and a lot of volunteering over the last few years together in one room.
After Mrs. Uhl gave her presentation, Mr. Hodgkinson asked if anyone else had any more to say (nobody else spoke up) and with that, the meeting was adjourned around 1pm.
