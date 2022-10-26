EDWARDS, AFB, PALMDALE, CA, Oct. 25, 2022 – The Flight Test Museum Foundation (FTMF), a nonprofit building the only museum in the world dedicated to test pilots and experimental air- and spacecraft, invites the public to its annual "Gathering of Eagles" fundraiser recognizing exemplary aviators, including two NASA astronauts.
On Saturday, November 12, the Flight Test Museum Foundation (FTMF) will host its annual Gala, “The Gathering of Eagles”, celebrating 75th Years of Breaking the Barriers over the Antelope Valley and marking its own 40th year of sharing the amazing story of America’s heart of flight test and aerospace research at Mojave Air and Space Port, Edwards AFB, NASA Armstrong Research Center, and Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, and current aerospace industries including Space X, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic.
Eugene "Rod" Roddenberry, CEO of Roddenberry Enterprises, and executive producer of the groundbreaking Star Trek franchise, will serve as the event's honorary chairman and participate in a fireside chat with Bill "Evil" Gray, chief test pilot at the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School.
The Foundation's Eagle Award recognizes significant achievement in flight test and will be presented to the following individuals who will be in attendance and part of the panel discussion:
- Fred W. Haise, Jr. – Marine Pilot, Air Force Test Pilot, NASA astronaut, Apollo 13; Commander, Space Shuttle Enterprise, Northrop Grumman VP Space Programs, President.
- Pamela A. Melroy – Air Force Test pilot; NASA astronaut, Pilot Space Shuttles Discovery & Atlantis; Commander, Discovery; NASA Deputy Administrator.
- Todd "Leif" Ericson – Air Force and Virgin Galactic Test Pilot; SpaceX/Polaris Dawn Mission Director, Denmar Director of Business Development.
The panel discussion will answer the questions of how we got to where we are today in aerospace development, where we are going, and how we will get there panelists include the newly inducted Eagles listed plus:
- Donald L. Mallick, Navy pilot, NASA Dryden (now Armstrong) Research Pilot,Deputy Chief Director NASA
- Kelly Latimer, Air Force and Boeing Test Pilot, NASA Research Pilot; Virgin Galactic Test Pilot and Director of Flight Test
- Jared "Rook" Isaacman, CEO, Draken International and Shift4, and SpaceX/Polaris Dawn Commander, Commercial Astronaut
- Wesley R. Persall, Air Force, Scaled Composites, The Spaceship Company Flight Test; Blue Origin Principal Test Engineer.
The event and silent auction of rare memorabilia will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center, H.W. Hunter Pavilion in Lancaster, CA, the event doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase here.
All proceeds will support Phase Two construction of the museum. Along with tributes to trailblazers, such as Chuck Yeager, who broke the sound barrier 75 years ago in the Bell X-1, 35 notable air- and spacecraft, including the Lockheed A-12 "Oxcart" and the last remaining NASA Lunar Landing Research Vehicle, will be exhibited at the museum.
"Our national mission is to honor technological advances made by test pilots, preserve rare aircraft and spacecraft developed in the Aerospace Valley, and inspire the next generation through the future museum's STEM education programs," said Art Thompson, chairman of the Foundation's board of directors.
