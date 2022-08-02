CALIFORNIA CITY — The city council will hold a special meeting last night ( Wednesday) to find out if residents have been overcharged on the special parcel tax.
During a regular meeting July 26, city staff proposed setting the 2022-2023 rate at $146.00. Results of the meeting will be posted on www.desertnews.com and next weeks edition.
Laura Dougherty said a third party legal group went over the city’s calculations for the parcel tax, and found residents were being overcharged.
“You have a ticking clock here,” Dougherty said. “[The tax] expires in 2024, and it's based on a compromise. That compromise does not appear to be faithfully honored.”
According to Dougherty, voters will have three options in the upcoming election this November. One, to vote no to renew the tax, at which only one third of voters are required. Two, voters can repeal the tax at any time with a simple majority. Three, voters can take the measure to court for using inappropriate language.
“I would encourage you to trust voters. I hear there is a lot of desire for development, the economy is being stunted by this.”
The special parcel tax is supposed to collect $7.5 million each year, to be split between the police and fire departments.
Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch has shared his skepticism of the city’s math behind the parcel tax for several months. He asked Dougherty what solutions would be reasonable to make up for any mistake that might have occurred, even suggesting the city provide a refund if residents have indeed been overcharged.
The interim city attorney’s office went over the calculations the days following the meeting and will bring that information back to council this week.
