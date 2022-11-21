The following is a list of Tehachapi area arrests for the month of Oct. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
28-year old Sinoe Flores was arrested on Oct. 4th on Suspicion of Willful Cruelty towards Children and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
42-year old Robert S. Ochoa was arrested on Oct. 6th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Intoxicated in Public and Fail to register as a Sex Offender.
43-year old Carmela Dames was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on Oct. 7th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance for Sale.
35-year old Loralee M. Sheley was arrested on Oct. 17th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
29-year old Richard Martinez was arrested on Oct. 18th on Suspicion of Burglary: other and Confined Person Committing Battery by Throwing Human Excrement or other Bodily Substances.
19-year old Angel Giano Lozano was arrested on Oct. 20th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse and False Imprisonment by Violence.
34-year old Robert Horta was arrested by Bakersfield Police on Oct. 29th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Giving False Information to a Peace Officer, Trespassing and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
34-year old Perrie D. Williams was arrested by Mojave CHP on Oct. 27th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs w/Injury and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 w/Bodily Injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.