The following is the crime data report for the Mojave area for the month of October according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 27 calls for service.
2nd – Unlawful Use of Personal Information, 2200 block of Hwy. 58 and Burglary: 1st Degree, 15300 block of Myer Road.
4th – Exhibit Firearm, 15900 block of Sierra Hwy.
5th – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 15600 block of Sierra Hwy. and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 16900 bloc of Hwy. 14.
6th – Shoot at Inhabited Dwelling/Vehicle/Etc, 15500 block of L Street.
10th – SUSP CIRC/SAAIU, 1700 block of Hwy. 58.
11th – Felon/Addict/Etc Posses Firearm, Holt Street.
13th – Missing Person, 16100 block of I Street.
14th – Battery on Person, 2200 block of Inyo Street.
15th – Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc., 3300 block of Jim and Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Inyo Street.
17th – Missing Person, 15600 block of K Street and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 16100 block of H Street.
18th – Attempted Burglary: 1st Degree, 2000 block of Trinity Street and Battery on Person, 16900 block of Hwy. 14.
20th – Exhibit Firearm, 2100 block of Cerro Gordo Street, Burglary from Vehicle, 16100 block of Sierra Hwy and Battery on Person, 15900 block of Edwin Street.
22nd – Assist other Department, 3000 block of Milton Drive.
23rd – Battery on Person, 15700 block of L Street and Assist other Department, 2200 block of Inyo Street.
26th – Vehicle Theft, 16200 block of Sierra Hwy and Vehicle Theft, Edwin Street.
28th – Vandalism: less than $400, 16100 block of H Street.
29th – Willful Cruelty to Child, 1000 block of I Street.
31st – Attempted Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2300 block of Hwy. 58.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.