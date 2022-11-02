BC Awarded Grant to Reduce Underage Drinking and Alcohol-Related Harm in California
The $3.27 million grant will fund departmental programs designed to increase public safety
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) announced today it has been awarded a $3.27 million grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to help curb underage drinking and educate licensees about alcoholic beverage laws.
Grant funding will also support approximately 20 local law enforcement agencies with up to $50,000 for alcoholic beverage compliance check operations and holiday enforcement throughout the state.
“ABC is grateful for the partnership and support from the OTS and NHTSA,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata. “The resources provided to us through this grant will help reduce youth access to alcohol and increase safety in communities throughout California.”
The grant will run through the end of September 2023. ABC programs funded through the grant include Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap operations, fake identification enforcement, compliance checks involving alcohol delivery services, underage retail theft, Informed Merchants Preventing Alcohol-Related Crime Tendency (IMPACT) inspections, Licensee Education on Alcohol and Drug (LEAD) trainings and Target Responsibility for Alcohol-Connected Emergencies (TRACE) trainings.
To learn more about ABC programs that help protect communities, prevent alcohol-related harm, and save lives, visit ABC’s website to learn more about education, prevention, and enforcement.
###
About the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) is an agency of the government of the state of California charged with the regulation of alcoholic beverages. ABC’s mission is to provide the highest level of service and public safety to the people of California through licensing, education, and enforcement. ABC is a department of the Business, Consumer Services, and Housing Agency.
