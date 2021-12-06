The following is a list of California City area arrests for the month of Nov. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
34-year old Christopher R. Jenmsa was arrested by Mojave CHP on Nov. 5th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
36-year old William Alexander Rains was arrested in Los Angeles County (Covina Police) on Nov. 6th on Suspicion of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Manufacture/Import/Sell: Billy/Blackjack/Sandbag/Etc and Possession of Ammunition.
48-year old Hector Luevano was arrested on Nov. 15th on Suspicion of Unspecified Charges.
45-year old Gregory Acosta was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on Nov. 23rd on Suspicion of Auto Theft w/Prior.
