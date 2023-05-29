MOJAVE – The Mojave Chamber of Commerce held their monthly meeting on the afternoon of May 25th inside Veteran’s building and began shortly after 12pm.
George “Ted” Hodgkinson called the meeting to order then after the Pledge, the meeting began.
Mr. Hodgkinson recognized some Mojave High School seniors for receiving approximately $20,000 in scholarships from local organizations, said the chamber is an all-volunteer organization and its activities such as National Night Out, the annual Trunk or Treat, Thanksgiving Community Dinner and Christmas Tree Lighting depend on local support; both financially and hands-on work at the event.
Mojave Chamber Secretary Heather Benes - I'm Heather and I'm the secretary for the Mojave Chamber. Last week, I attended the EKEA meeting and while there, I learned some interesting information and I wanted to pass along; a state-approved plan to close the courts in Mojave and Ridgecrest and consolidate the court business in Tehachapi. This plan is opposed by Supervisor Zack Scrivner and public meetings haven’t been scheduled yet. The Flight Test Museum in Rosamond is under construction and is launching a fundraising campaign to complete the hanger that will display some of the aircraft that were tested at Edwards. I also want to thank Debbie Crocoll, Travis Behrens and Brian Lazenby for their assistance in placing banners honoring the Mojave High School graduating seniors along K Street in downtown Mojave.
Mr. Hodgkinson then introduced Jason Rodden who is the Health Safety and Environmental Manager for Golden Queen Mine. Jason joined the company in June of 2016 and has over 20 years of experience and knowledge of above ground surface mining. He has experience in industrial safety management, mine, rescue and environmental, he also holds Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Management with credentials and unconditional safety.
Jason Rodden - We employ over 200 employees and we have possibly over 100 contractors on the site as well. The original mind dates back to the 1890s, and Golden Queen also employs A historian to catalog and preserve artifacts from earlier mining operations. The company intends to donate those artifacts to you. A museum in Kern County at a later date, Operations are focused on extracting precious metals, mainly gold and silver, which is recovered as a ratio of 10-part silver to 1-part gold. There is also a process to recycle the waste product to discover and reclaim other valuable heavy metals such as mercury. In addition to these precious metals being mined, Gold Queen has an aggregate permit which allows the mining company to sell the waste rock as aggregate. Some of which line the shoulder of the newly rebuilt highway 14.
A couple of questions were asked by the public and Mr. Rodden responded by saying, “The Gold Queen Mine is an above ground operation and strictly regulated by the state of California. The permit process took us 13 years, from 1997 to 2010 and end of life for the mine is approximately in the year 2029 although it could be extended if sufficient metal recovery warrants. A reclamation plan is required which mandates the return of the mined area to its natural state and vegetation.
Mr. Rodden went on to say that tours of the mine can be arranged and reiterated the company's commitment to community involvement through grants to community organizations and paid internships for Mojave Unified School District students and families
After Mr. Rodden spoke, Mr. Hodgkinson then asked everyone in the room to introduce themselves.
Good afternoon. I'm Stephanie Garcia, I am Willie Young and I'm a Mojave resident, I'm Reggie Washington with Ministries International and here’s my e-mail address, my name is Laura Lynne Wyatt, the district director for Supervisor Scrivner's office and if I may just take a minute, I did bring a guest with me today so, everybody can meet Jeanette Pauer who is president of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.
Jeanette – Hello; I just wanted to let everyone know that we have made plans for a workshop in Tehachapi for East Kern County Chambers of Commerce, and it’s scheduled for early October.
Hi, my name is Anthony Myers from Kansas City. So, our first time down here, we actually came, and you know so, I picked up my hobby store under our nonprofit and I wanted to come in with my hobby, just to see if we can break into my hobby. I’m here as a guest and just trying to meet people and I’m a little nervous. Thanks for having me.
My name is Linda from Cal City, my name is Gerald Sheen.
Mr. Hodgkinson then announced that the next meeting will be held on June 22nd and will feature another guest speaker from Terra-Gen Operation Company.
After the business of the day was concluded, the meeting was adjourned at approximately 12:37pm.
