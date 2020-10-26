Beginning today, October 26th, in addition to our normally scheduled hours, the Elections office will have extended hours. Voters are encouraged to make an appointment Monday through Thursday from 5 pm to 7 pm. To make an appointment, please call our office at (661) 868-3590 or email elections@kerncounty.com. Walk-ins are welcome.
Election Office
Hours 8 AM – 5 PM Mon-Fri
Mon-Thurs October 26-29: 5 PM - 7 PM (to make an appointment call
(661) 868-3590 or email elections@kerncounty.com)
Saturday October 31: 8 AM – 2 PM
Election Day November 3: 7 AM - 8 PM
For more information visit Kernvote.com or call (661) 868-3590.
By: Mary B. Bedard, CPA
Auditor-Controller-County Clerk
Kern
