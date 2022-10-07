CALIF. CITY – BSA Scout Troop #413 held a Court of Honor ceremony on Sept. 20th at
the Scout Lodge where 50 plus awards and merit badges were handed out. As well as new
members recognition. Several members of the community including the award recipients (Scouts),
Troop Leader’s, and family members, showed up to honor all those receiving the
awards.
The ceremony got underway at approximately 6pm with a welcome then a Flag
Presentation and Pledge of Allegiance was done by the BSA Scout Color Guard; A 3
candles opening was for the Scout Oath and Outdoor Code led by Senior Patrol Leader Sal Delgado Jr. Invocation prayer was then led by Troop Chaplain Robert Trautman Jr.
The presentation ceremony was led by Scoutmaster’s Jennifer Delgado, and Sal Delgado Sr., with the help of Mr. Mike King (Troop Advancement Coordinator).
The awards and merit badges were given out by the Senior Patrol Leader Sal Delgado Jr., Asst. Senior Patrol Leader Joshua Delgado (Wolfy), and Jr. Asst. Scoutmaster Damani Rojas. The awards were as follows: Advancement Rank went to
Scout Rank-Dustin Bennett, Sal Delgado Jr. Joshua Delgado (Wolfy), Noah Hammer, and Noah White; Tenderfoot Rank- went
to Dustin Bennett, Sal Delgado Jr. and Joshua Delgado (Wolfy). Second Class Rank-Advancement went
to Sal Delgado Jr. and Damani Rojas and First-Class Rank-Advancement went to Damani
Rojas. Merit Badge award winners were as follows: Archery and Art went to Dustin
Bennett, Camping went to Sal Delgado Jr., and Dustin Bennett, Damani Rojas, Citizenship in Society went to Dustin Bennett, Joshua Delgado (Wolfy), Damani Rojas,
and Sal Delgado Jr., Citizenship in World went to Sal Delgado Jr., Joshua Delgado (Wolfy), and
Damani Rojas, Cooking went to Sal Delgado Jr., and Damani Rojas, Fingerprinting went
to Damani Rojas, Dustin Bennett, Sal Delgado Jr., and Noah Hammer, First Aid went to Sal Delgado Jr.,
Horsemanship went to Dustin Bennett, Pets went to Sal Delgado Jr., Rifle Shooting went
to Sal Delgado Jr., Robotics went to Dustin Bennett, Sal Delgado Jr., and Noah Hammer. Swimming went
to Damani Rojas and Woodcarving went to Noah Hammer. Special awards were
presented as follows: Camp Chawanakee Troop Honor Award went Scoutmaster’s Sal Delgado Sr., And Jennifer Delgado, Additional Adult Leader Luis Martinez. Scouts Dustin Bennett, Noah Hammer,
Damani Rojas, Sal Delgado Sr., Joshua Delgado (Wolfy), the Tribe of Chawanakee went to Scoutmaster’s Sal Delgado Sr., And Jennifer Delgado, Additional Adult Leader Luis Martinez. Scouts Dustin Bennett, Noah Hammer,
Damani Rojas, Sal Delgado Sr., Joshua Delgado (Wolfy). Chawanakee Climbing Wall went to Dustin Bennett and Damani Rojas, Polar
The Bear swim award went to Dustin Bennett and Damani Rojas, Mile Swim award went to Dustin Bennett and
Damani Rojas, Recruiting went to Dustin Bennett, and Shalynn Rojas. Totin’ Chip went to Joshua Delgado (Wolfy), Damani Rojas, Noah White, Shalynn Rojas, Robert Trautman III, Jayden Evans, Michelle Hernandez, Jay Carrillo, Macenzie Thompson-Lee, and Allen Pavlicek. Firm ‘N Chip went to Joshua Delgado (Wolfy)
Service Stars were also presented at the awards ceremony. They were presented as
follows: Two-year service star went to Dustin Bennett, three-year
service star went to Noah White, 10-year service star went to Susan Meixner and 16-year
service star went to Don Cook.
New scouts were also recognized at this year 2022 Court of Honor ceremony and they
included: Jay Carrillo, Michelle Hernanez, Shalynn Rojas, and Macenzie Thompson-Lee. We are proud to announce these girls joining our Troop 413 for the first time ever in the history of Troop 413. In addition to our new male scouts to Troop 413 is Allen Pavlicek, Robert Trautman III, and Jayden Evans.
The Mojave Desert News would like to express congratulations to all the scouts, all
their troop leaders, all the award and merit badge winners and the new members who
were presented with award/merit badges at this year ceremony; congratulations to you all
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.