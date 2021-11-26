The following is a list of Tehachapi area arrests for the month of Oct. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
22-year old Natalee Romero was arrested by Bakersfield Police on Sept. 22nd on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property - Motor Vehicle.
60-year old Leona Diola Villalobos was arrested in Contra Costa County (Sam Pablo Police) on Oct. 4th on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
36-year old David Noda was arrested on Oct. 6th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia.
36-year old Ashley N. Martinez was arrested on Oct. 6th on Suspicion of Insurance Fraud Claim and Bench Warrant/Fail to Appear on Misdemeanor Charge; she was arrested again by Bakersfield Police on Oct. 24th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Petty Theft, Unauthorized Use of Personal Identifying Information, Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent and Falsely Impersonate Another in His/Her/Private Official Capacity.
37-yer old Tobias Bachara was arrested on Oct. 12th on Suspicion of Drive w/out License.
28-year old Angelo Rodriguez was arrested on Oct. 12th on Suspicion of Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury.
21-year old Brandon Zacariasperez was arrested on Oct. 12th on Suspicion of Trespass: Destroy Standing Timber and Burglary: Other.
21-year old Sarah Tucker and 21-year old Brock N. Moore were arrested in San Bernardino County (Chino Police) on Oct. 14th on Suspicion of Robbery and WARRANT: Warrants of Holds Only; Moore was also arrested on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer and Carrying a Concealed Dirk or Dagger.
78-year old William Hinote was arrested by Mojave CHP on Oct. 21st on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
43-year old George Bravo was arrested by Bakersfield Police on Oct. 7th and Oct. 24th on Suspicion of Obstruct/Resist/Delay Peace Officer, Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Peace Officer/Fireman, Arson: Inhabited Structure/Property, Arson: Property, Possession of Flammable Material, Vandalism: $5,000 or More and Assault on Horse or Dog under Supervision of Law Enforcement Officer.
24-year old Larry Christy was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Oct. 29th on Suspicion of Forgery.
