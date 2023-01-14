The following is a list of Mojave area arrests for the month of Dec. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
31-year old Nathan Alvord was arrested on Dec. 12th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Vandalism: less than $400, Obstruct/Resist Executive Officer, Evading Peace Officer, Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent and Evading: Wanton Disregard for Safety.
37-year old Jessica Stringfellow was arrested by Bakersfield Police on Dec. 12th on Suspicion of Drive w/out License and Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility.
55-year old Gary Barber was arrested on Dec. 19th on Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process and Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property.
57-year old Carolyn Hilt was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on Dec. 19th on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only; she was arrested again on Dec. 23rd on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Threats of Violence, Vandalism: $5,000 or More and Burglary.
41-year old Christopher Barnum was arrested on Dec. 29th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
