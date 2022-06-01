Rosamond resident Kelly Carden is running against Peter Graff of Tehachapi and current Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner in the primary election, which will be held in June to see who will square off against each other in the November general election. Mr. Carden has been traveling the East Kern area campaigning to the residents since announcing his candidacy for Second District Supervisor.
“I have been in Kern County for most of my life; I am so much of this part of this community that I am willing to put my name on the line to fix its problems. I know what the county needs and I'm not afraid to say it. I'm also a librarian; allowing me to approach our problem from an out of the box and bipartisan perspective badly needed in politics today”, Carden said.
According to a Facebook post; Carden and his family moved to Kern County in 1986. Where his mother worked as a local businesswoman for over 30 years. Since then, a member of our family has been in Rosamond schools; his stepfather, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and now his children go to the same elementary school that he did. Carden lives in Kern County with his girlfriend, Shana, and their children, Rodney, Elisa and Anderson; he also has an older daughter Naomi, who lives just a few blocks away from him. “I have worked my whole life in hospitality, serving others-something our current politicians have apparently forgotten is their duty as elected officials” Carden said.
As Kern County Second District Supervisor, Carden believes in managing our water resources more substantially, without saddling unreasonable water restrictions and fees upon Kern County residents. He will divert rainwater to the ground, eliminate decorative grass on county property and invest in infrastructure. According the Carden; these are solutions that are proven to work elsewhere. Cardin also pledges to limit our sheriff's ability to enforce laws that infringe on our Second Amendment right to bear arms. As a mixed-race son of an immigrant Carden knows that all gun laws are directly aimed at people of color and those without money to pay the fees; ending the overregulation of our businesses is at the top of Carden’s list of priorities, according to his campaign; “School choice, rolling back cannabis regulations and easing restrictions on home building will do wonders for the economy” Carden said.
