MOJAVE - Details are still sketchy but a shooting in Mojave left 4 people dead on the night of April 30th; the incident occurred in the 15900 block of H Street just before 11:30pm.
According to a Kern County Sheriff's Department advisory; a call came into the dispatch center regarding a shooting in the 15900 block of H Street; when deputies arrived, they located 4 victims suffering from traumatic assault injuries, three of the victims were pronouced dead at the scene and a fourth victim was rushed to a local hospital they were pronounced dead.
Kern County Sheriff's Homicide detectives from Bakersfield were called to the scene and the investigation into the shooting is continuing. The Kern County Sheriff's Dept is asking anyone with information into the is incident, to contact them at 1-800-861-3110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.