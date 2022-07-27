Three streets in Mojave were named after a mine and its pioneers; the first street is named Belshaw after Mortimer Belshaw, the second Street is Nadeau, named after “old” Remi Nadeau and the third street is named Cerro Gordo. The following information is what I found about Cerro Gordo according to Wikipedia, the U.S. Geological Survey Mineral Resource Data System, Cerro Gordo: explorehistoricalif.com, the Rich History of the Cerro Gordo Mine and Mining in the Southern Calif. Deserts.
CERRO GORDO STREET – is named after the Cerro Gordo Mines which are a collection of abandoned mines in the Inyo Mountains near Lone Pine, Calif. Mining operations at Cerro Gordo existed from 1866 to 1957 producing high grade silver, lead and zinc ore and more rarely gold and copper ore. Some of the ores were smelted on site however larger capacity smelters were eventually constructed along the shore of nearby Owens Lake. Most of the metal ingots produced at Cerro Gordo were transported to Los Angeles but transportation difficulties hindered the success of the mines.
HISTORY OF THE CERRO GORDO MINES - The discovery of the silver ore is credited to Pablo Flores who began mining and smelting operations near the summit of Buena Vista Peak in 1865; increasing migration to the area was met with resistance from the Native Americans which limited early mining efforts. The establishment of Fort Independence allowed for the expulsion of native populations; facilitating the expansion of the mining town. Early miners employed relatively primitive techniques of open pits and trenches while using adobe ovens to smelt the ore. Victor Beaudry who was the younger brother of Los Angeles mayor and developer Prudent Beaudry became impressed by the quality of silver mined at Cerro Gordo and opened a store nearby; soon afterwards, he acquired several mining claims to settle unpaid debts and proceeded to have two modern smelters built. Victor Beaudry continued acquiring mining rights from debtors until he owned a majority of the richest and most productive mines in the area including partial interest in the Union Mine.
Mortimer Belshaw arrived at the Cerro Gordo area in 1868 attracted by the rich deposits of galena ore and after establishing a partnership with another stakeholder in the Union Mine, he brought the first wagon load of silver from Cerro Gordo to Los Angeles where he was able to secure financing to build his own smelter that was superior to all other smelters at Cerro Gordo as well as to build the first wagon road up to the mountain. The road Belshaw built was known as the Yellow Brick Road due to the color of the rock that the road had been cut from and by operating the Yellow Brick Road as a toll road, Belshaw was able to earn income and control the shipments of silver from the mountain. The Belshaw House was built around 1868 by Mortimer Belshaw who was the developer of the Belshaw Blast Furnace, The American Hotel with built in 1871 by John Simpson (considered the oldest standing hotel in California on the east side of Sierras) and the Gordon House was built in 1909 by Louis D. Gordon who began the zinc era at Cerro Gordo.
From 1879 to 1880 in the Cerro Gordo District, 4,223 short tons of ore was raised and treated, $3307.00 worth of gold bullion was produced and $140,517.00 worth of silver bullion was produced; from 1865 to 1949 the Cerro Gordo Mines produced over 35,000 short tons of lead, 4,400,000 ounces of silver and 11,800 short tons of zinc which its estimated worth was over $17 million. High grade zinc ore with found in Cerro Gordo by 1907 when ore shipments began and by 1912, Cerro Gordo became the largest producer of the carbonates in the United States. In 1916, the town of Cerro Gordo became electrified when it replaced steam powered engines that operated machinery and by 1920 about 10 miners still worked there; mostly mining silver and lead ore. Mining at Cerro Gordo had largely ceased by 1938; also, the Cerro Gordo Mines were considered the most extensive mines with more than 30 miles of underground tunnels in the Cerro Gordo Mining District.
The ghost town of Cerro Gordo was purchased in June 2018 with the intent to turn it into a tourist attraction accessible by special permission; at that time, it had several vintage buildings including the General Store on 336 acres of land. Brent Underwood and John Bier purchased the property with additional Los Angeles based investors. The American Hotel, an ice house and a residence were destroyed by a fire on June 15th 2020 and as of February 2021 Underwood claims he is committed to the historical restoration of Cerro Gordo.
A 2019 episode of Ghost Adventures “Cerro Gorde Ghost Town” featured the Belshaw House, the Inyo Mine and Cerro Gordo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.