MOJAVE - Three Rosamond residents who were arrested for breaking into the Rosamond Post Office made their initial court appearances; 30-year old Daniel Evans, 22-year old Martin Huicochea and 44-year old Wanda Huicochea were arrested in connection with mail theft.
According to a press release dated Jan. 24th and printed on Jan. 27th, the Kern County Sheriff's Department responded to an alarm at the Rosamond Post Office which is located in the 1900 block of Rosamond Blvd just after 4 a.m. When deputies arrived on scene, they detained three individuals who were in possession of approximately 22 mail packages; deputies also discovered that the three suspect forced their way into the Post Office and stole the mail from inside; the suspects were later identified as Evans and the Huicocheas.
The suspects were taken to the Kern County Sheriff;s Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield; the three suspects made their first court appearance for Felony Arraignment on Feb. 7th where Evans and the younger Huicochea were formally charged with Burglary:2nd Degree, Conspire to Commit a Crime and Possess/Etc. Burglar's Tools; Wanda Huicochea was charged with Conspire to Commit a Crime and Possess/Etc. Burglar's Tools. Martin Huicochea also appeared for a Return on B/W: Fail to Appear for Pre-Trial Conference and a Misdemeanor Arraignment (failed to appear)on Feb. 22nd on the charges of Drive w/out License, Unregistered Vehicle and No Insurance (charge may be dismissed if proof shown to court). All suspects are scheduled to appear on the above charges on March 1st for a Pre-Preliminary Hearing.
