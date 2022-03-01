BAKERSFIELD — More than a year following the shocking disappearance of California City brothers Orrin and Orson West, online records show both adoptive parents are charged with murder and are in custody.
Trezell and Jacqueline West were booked after 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to sheriff’s inmate records. They’re due in court Thursday on charges including two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of willful cruelty to a child and falsely reporting an emergency.
Both Orrin, 4 and Orson, 3, were reportedly last seen Dec 21. 2020 playing outside where they stayed with adoptive parents Trezell and Jacqueline West.
Trezell West claimed to be gathering firewood and stepped inside the house for a moment. Then when he returned the boys were gone.
Since, multiple searches have taken place in both California City and Bakersfield, with community members joining in to help, before the Bakersfield police took over the case.
