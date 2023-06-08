EASTERN KERN, SAN BERNARDINO, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts for the week of June 12 – June 16.
Work schedules are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, and/or construction-related issues.
Eastern Kern County
· Emergency Kern Slab Replacement – On State Route 58, work continues on emergency slab replacement and digouts at multiple locations between Woodford-Tehachapi Road and three miles east of Cameron Canyon Road in and near the city of Tehachapi. The outside eastbound and westbound lanes in each location will be closed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week during construction. The eastbound Broome Road on- and off-ramps are tentatively scheduled to close for the day on Wednesday. Work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm, and overnight from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am.
· Freeman III CAPM – On State Route 14 from 1.1 miles north of Red Rock Canyon Road to 3.3 miles south of the Freeman Gulch bridge, crews will begin laying Rubberized Hot Mix Asphalt on Monday. Work is scheduled for Monday through Friday from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control with a flagger and drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
· Weldon Utility Work – On State Route 178 W between Fay Ranch Road and Doyle Ranch Road, utility crews will set poles and pull wire across the road on Thursday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience 10-minute delays.
Inyo County
· State Route 127 Pavement Project – On State Route 127 in eastern Inyo County, crews are laying asphalt, backing the shoulders, and striping the roadway in two locations:
o From 7 miles north of the town of Shoshone to 7 miles south of Death Valley Junction
o From Death Valley Junction to the Nevada State Line
Work is scheduled for Monday through Thursday from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm, and on Friday from 6:00 am to 3:00 pm. There is one-way traffic control and drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
Mono County
· State Route 158 Emergency Work – On State Route 158 (June Lake Loop) between Powerhouse Road and the junction with U.S. Highway 395, crews will repair winter storm damage by grinding out potholes and repaving with asphalt. Work is scheduled for Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control with a pilot car and drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
· Deadman Summit Emergency Work – On U.S. Highway 395 from Bald Mountain Road to the southern intersection with State Route 158 (June Lake Loop), crews will repair winter storm damage by grinding out potholes and repaving with asphalt. The northbound and southbound outside lanes will be closed during construction. Work is scheduled for Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm.
· Bridgeport Emergency Work – On U.S. Highway 395 between Buckeye Road and Twin Lakes Road, crews will repair winter storm damage by grinding out potholes and repaving with asphalt. Work is scheduled for Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control with a pilot car and drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
· Topaz Lake Emergency Work – On U.S. Highway 395 approximately 1.9 miles south of the Nevada State Line, there is one-way traffic control with a traffic signal due to storm damage 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
· Conway Ranch Shoulders Project – On U.S. Highway 395 between State Route 167 and just north of Conway Ranch Road near Mono City, crews will be widening the shoulders, lengthening chain-up areas, and installing lighting. Work is scheduled for Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
· Cemetery CAPM – On U.S. Highway 395 between Cemetery Road and State Route 167 near Mono City, crews will be rehabilitating the pavement Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. There will be single-lane closures and one-way traffic control, and drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
San Bernardino County (District 9 maintains State Route 178 E in San Bernardino County in coordination with District 8)
· State Route 178 E Utility Work – On State Route 178 E, crews will perform utility work in two locations:
o From the Kern/San Bernardino county line to approximately 0.5 miles east near the city of Ridgecrest
o Approximately 2.7 miles east of Randsburg Wash Road near the city of Ridgecrest
Work is scheduled for Monday and Friday from 7:00 am to 4:30 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience 10-minute delays.
Projects on the state highway system with minimal or no delays:
Eastern Kern County
· Kern Bridge Maintenance Project – On State Route 58 near the city of Tehachapi and the town of Mojave, there will be maintenance work on bridges in the following locations:
o On the Sand Canyon Road undercrossing at Exit 156
o On the overhead railroad crossing east of Exit 167 near the town of Mojave
There will be maintenance work on the drain just west of Exit 149 in the city of Tehachapi. Work is scheduled for Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm, and overnight from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am.
· E. Ward Utility Work – On State Route 178 E between Drummond Avenue and E. Ward Avenue in the city of Ridgecrest, there will be utility work on the westbound lanes Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Inyo County
· Inyo County Bridge Maintenance Work – On U.S. Highway 395, crews are performing maintenance work on two bridges:
o On the bridge over Five Mile Canyon, just south of Little Lake.
o On Cottonwood Creek Bridge, approximately 6.5 miles north of Cartago.
Work is scheduled for Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm, and overnight from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am.
· Olancha Shoulder Closures – On U.S. Highway 395 at the junction with State Route 190 in Olancha, there will be intermittent shoulder closures to allow trucks access to deliver material Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.
· Bishop Raised Median Project – On U.S. Highway 395 (Main Street), work on the median at Church Street will resume on Monday, June 12. Work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. The northbound and southbound inside lanes will be closed during construction.
· Line Street Pole Replacement – On State Route 168 W (West Line Street) from Iris Street to Fowler Street, utility crews will replace poles and transformers Tuesday through Friday from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm. Eastbound and westbound traffic will be intermittently diverted into the center turn lane.
The State Route 127 Pavement Project received funding from both SB 1 and IIJA. Senate Bill 1 allocated $2,201,109, while the California Transportation Commission allocated an additional $20,118,000 in funding from the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) of 2021.
The $8,734,000 Freeman III CAPM Project and $7,413,500 Cemetery CAPM Project are fully funded by SB 1.
The Conway Ranch Shoulders Project received $8.3 million from IIJA for construction.
SB 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1. For more information about other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit http://rebuildingca.ca.gov.
Under IIJA, California will receive an estimated $41.9 billion over 5 years. IIJA provides significant funding to Caltrans to improve roadways, bridges, freight projects, public transportation, and safety, and to address climate change. For more information about IIJA, visit http://rebuildingca.ca.gov/iija-by-the-numbers.
Travelers are asked to be attentive to workers on the highway, slow for the cone zone, and move over whenever possible to give additional clearance. Be Safe and Be Work Zone Alert!
Follow us for the latest information on Facebook (Caltrans District 9), Twitter (@Caltrans9), and Instagram (@Caltransd9), or email us at D9Publicinfo@dot.ca.gov. To assist in planning your commute, view live traffic conditions using QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.
For those with sensory disabilities requiring alternate formats (i.e., Braille, large print, sign language interpreter, etc.) and those needing information in a language other than English, please contact Bob Gossman at 760-881-7145 or TTY 711.
