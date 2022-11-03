CALIF. CITY – Even though we came into the meeting late; this is what we caught as far as highlights to the meeting via Zoom.
Meeting Host – I love that the city is here we all are; I love that we do several things to just promote the image of California city and talk about the things that are going on, we also have sponsored the interviews with all the candidates so we have 12 video interviews with various positions for Mayor, City Council and current Community College District so we encourage you to go to ilovecalcity.com and view those so you can be informed voters. We also basically hosted the candidate's forum and other things upcoming, which should open up all kinds of opportunities for us to promote volunteerism in the city and in the community and we see a lot of things that are coming; we were saying we think you should head this up so we look forward to working with the other groups and such and we'll see what comes. in the year in the near future, I would encourage everybody to go, we're going to be voting soon; go look have to offer us uh my next person on the list is Anna she with Tom Lackey's office.
Tom Lackey’s rep Anna - good morning everyone, I hope everyone is doing well; this morning I just wanted to remind everybody about our actual event tonight. I thank the chamber very much for getting the word out into the community we will have quite a few of the people from the city there; it is tonight at the Arts and Community Center we're going to be there from 6:00 o'clock to 7:30, uh the Assemblyman will give a quick legislative update and then he will be taking questions from all the attendees and whoever has questions we will have somebody there from I believe from the fire department and from your police department the you frankly Cal City PD so again, that's from 6:00 PM to 7:30 hope you guys can come out and if you are planning on coming out if you can please give us a call here at the office to RSVP so I could try to get a better headcount thank you.
Meeting Host - Anna, we're looking forward to that tonight Frank there you are.
Waste Management's Frank Vasquez - Hi everybody and good morning. I think everybody knows me here today but for those of you that don't know me I'm Frank Vasquez with Waste Management; I'm over residential and commercial waste in California City and I’m helping the city get in compliance with SB1383. I didn’t think I was going to make it down today; my schedule just didn't permit it but I will be here December 10th for the Safe Haven Kids League holiday giveaway as well, this event is really going to be great. Anthony is working extremely hard to make this event very special for the community so I'm very excited about that; nice to see you all nice to see you Brian, thanks for coming Jason and we will talk to you in a minute.
City Council member Welling - I would like to uh mention and thank everybody for their support for our first annual Eastern Healthcare that took place on the 15th; we were able to serve 90 individuals with dental, vision and/or medical care completely free and without the chamber, the East Kern Healthcare District, the city, Mental Health America, Starbucks and the list goes on; it wouldn't have been as successful as it was and we hope to have many more equal help shares to come so thank you very much everybody, it was a huge success.
Mia Langford - this is Mia Langford and I sit on the chamber board; I also run a small business Mia's House of Beauty which I need to get back up and running. I also uh help with the current Women Business Center, I'm a business consultant so I haven't had any updates lately pertaining to what kind of loans or grants with my business can help but hopefully we get some updates soon yeah that's it OK, thanks.
Meeting Host - Mia, glad to have you guys' here OK Monica are you there; we'll go down to Patty are you there she's probably there for Mojave Desert News; OK and Monica didn't answer the first time on the other one so we can't here you; do you have something to say to us again?
Monica - good morning, I'm so happy to see you all; I wish I could be there and I'll try to be there next month. Yay for Cal City and a new urgent care that's so exciting, thank you Chamber of Commerce and keep doing good jobs thank you.
Meeting Host - I should be able to tell you that if you check this out on Facebook, there's also some announcements going on. I want to make sure everything it puts out in this announcement now because people could be prepared and I also might want to mention; for those that don't have Facebook, we do have our californiacity chamber.com website and it has a very comprehensive plan and will let you know all the information, so it's really you know we have an executive who does all of the updates for us so it's really a good thing to support the chamber and support the town by going in and check the calendar and attending some of these events. The other thing that I'm going to announce is that we have a farmers market every Saturday all year long at the I think they've taken one Saturday off all year long; they start at nine in the close at one and there's a lot of the nonprofits that will go down and hold the tables there are always flyers down there too to let you know what's going on you know, we have a Community Garden here so you know if anybody's interested in being part of the Community Garden, you'll find it all sorts of fun; they're going to be doing Halloween stuff this weekend OK, so we've got that going on we’re giving away bags for 600 people so, there's lots of events going on. The Rose Garden Club; we show donations of $100 from different people to put in a memorial rose or a in honor of a loved one in there, we've got about 35 roses in there and it's really just beautiful in the spring and in the fall that just bloomed again just so beautiful; summertime, not so much but it's open to the public. People don't realize that this stuff is out there; we also have behind him our 4th pizza house and right now, we're working with guys at the high school and the middle school on the tiles getting done, we're trying to get the appeal installed at the parks and rec and we want the kids to do an18th of the flowers that are out there that the flora and fauna and we're in and they'll be so much more prominent than the wooden signs that we have out there so, that's all the things that I've got going on because I use it as a reference when I see something moving in town I go to the Inspirational Walk and the other thing about the inspiration is that people can go down there and look and see and say I need one of those for our climate and our topical our soil and all that we're planning it; we're planting another couple of trees because we need shade in the Roseburg so we put them on the opposite side of the sidewalk and you know the sun so for last couple of years it's been so hot and now, Patty did put up a parting that's for the Mojave Desert News. Alright well, you know it's been fun, the urgent care is going to be great; make sure that the Inspiration Walk and the growth happening right now and hopefully in time will have new signs and make really good and the Community Gardens right there too. Thank you everybody for coming; I really appreciate it and we'll see you next month around Thanksgiving.
