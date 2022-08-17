New full-time Business Professor Dr. Deanna Ing Campbell has always loved school and has worked in many aspects of education over the years. She spent the last 16 years serving as site director for Cerro Coso’s Bishop and Mammoth campuses.
“Teaching is my passion and I have taught full- and part-time over the past 30 years at every level from elementary to doctorate,” she said. “Life-long learning is definitely the motto I live by.”
She is currently working towards a master’s degree in counseling, with only two more courses left. “I could not imagine being more excited to return to full-time teaching this fall, especially for Cerro Coso!”
Born and raised in the Chicago, Illinois area, Dr. Campbell left after high school and never looked back. In the years since, she has lived in 20 different cities in five different countries including, Birmingham, UK; Taos, NM; Shanghai, China; New York City, NY: Singapore, and now Bishop, CA. She enjoys playing in the mountains – trail running, mountain biking, skiing, white water kayaking, climbing, and canyoneering. She also loves playing in the ocean – sailing, sea kayaking, paddle boarding, surfing, and swimming.
Her teaching philosophy is adopted from bell hooks’ Teaching to Transgress: To hear each other…to listen to one another is an exercise in recognition. “I engage students by learning about them, figuring out how to connect the course topic to their own experiences and interests, recognizing that not all course topics are as important to them as they are to me,” she said, “and showing that I care about their success!” Campbell says she is really excited about working more closely with the students in the community and supporting them in pursuing their academic and career goals. “I am also very excited about learning from other faculty members to better support our students,” she concluded.
Dr. Campbell holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana; a Master’s Degree in International Studies from the Lauder Institute, University of Pennsylvania; MBA in Finance from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania; and a Doctorate in Education in K12 & Higher Education Administration from the Rossier School, University of Southern California (Doctoral Thesis: Perspectives of Native American Community College Students).
“We are very excited that Dr. Deanna Ing Campbell will be joining our faculty this fall,” said Cerro Coso President Dr. Sean Hancock. “She will enrich the business program with her expertise in accounting, marketing, and organizational management, and infuse the curriculum with her in-depth knowledge in the field of administration. She is committed to student success, and her experiences will help prepare students for an ever-changing business world.”
Fall 2022 classes at Cerro Coso begin August 22, 2022. Call the campus near you.
Cerro Coso Community College – Your Hometown College!
