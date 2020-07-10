BORON -- A 3-year-old Victorville toddler was killed in a July 7 traffic collision on Highway 58, west of Boron Avenue, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
According to the CHP report, a 7-year-old juvenile and 2-year-old suffered major injuries and another passenger identified as Clarissa Kemp suffered minor injuries. All three were transported to Antelope Valley Hospital for treatment. The driver, a 32-year-old woman, also suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.
CHP officers responded from Mojave to the collision after receiving the report. Upon arrival, officers found that the woman, Carolyn Ellis, was driving her 1992 Toyota Previa westbound on Highway 58 when her vehicle collided with a 2016 Freightliner semi-truck driven by 39-year-old Brian Allen traveling westbound.
“For reasons still being investigated, the Toyota and Freightliner were involved in a collision after the Freightliner stopped for traffic,” the CHP report stated.
The 3-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and other injured parties transported for treatment. The Kern County Coroner’s office later identified the toddler as Bryceon Anthony Springfield.
CHP stated the collision under investigation and witnesses are asked to contact CHP Officer Perkins at 661-823-5500.
Editorial note: This version corrects the original report indicating that the driver of the semitruck driver was traveling eastbound. It also corrects the identity of a fourth passenger in the Toyota who suffered minor injuries (the CHP report listed Ms. Kemp's age as 00.
