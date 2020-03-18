The health and safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Although the risk of COVID19, the Novel Coronavirus, is low in Kern County, with thoughtful consideration, we have decided to close all MUSD schools through Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
All MUSD schools will be closed for all purposes, with the exception of the distribution of distance learning packets and nutrition for our students. The MUSD District Office will continue to work to help our students and staff through this challenging time, however, it will not be open to the public.
Distance learning packets for students in grades TK-8th will be available for parents / guardians to pick up at the front office of their child’s school beginning on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 from 10:00am to 2:00pm. The learning packets will also be available under the “CORONAVIRUS” section of our website, www.mojave.k12.ca.us.
Computer based distance learning for grades 9th-12th is being designed to meet the unique demands of high school coursework and requirements. More information will be released in the near future as soon as plans are finalized.
MUSD will provide a no cost sack lunch each day and a no cost sack breakfast for the next day for families with children ages 2 to 18 (ID may be required). Children must be present in order for meals to be provided. Since meals cannot be consumed on site, the district will distribute meals for pick up from 10:00am-12:00pm Monday-Friday, at the following locations:
California City Meal Pick Up Locations
California City Middle School: 9736 Redwood Blvd.
California City High School: 8567 Raven Way
Mojave Meal Pick Up Locations
Joshua Middle School: 3200 Pat Avenue
Mojave Jr./Sr. High School: 15732 “O” Street
For drive up orders, please stay in your car and meals will be passed through to you. If you are walking, a pick-up table will be available.
Accommodations for allergies and dietary restrictions will be available upon request.
MUSD hopes to be a source of comfort and support for our families and staff during this time. We thank you for your understanding as we navigate this difficult and unprecedented situation. We would also like to thank our staff for their tremendous support and work during this time.
MUSD will continue to release new information on our website www.mojave.k12.ca.us, through In-Touch recorded messages, and on Facebook (“MojaveUSD” https://www.facebook.com/MojaveUSD).
Sincerely,
Aaron Haughton, Superintendent
Mojave Unified School District
