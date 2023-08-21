CALIF. CITY - The California City Planning Commission held their monthly meeting on the evening of August 15th; the meeting got underway at approximately 6pm.
After the meeting was called to order, the Pledge/Invocation and roll call, a motion and second were heard to approve the agenda with the addition of installation and election of commissioners, chair and vice chair (see separate story); motion passed by a 5-0 vote.
Under Planning Secretary Reports/Late Communications – none were given at this time.
Under Site Visits and Ex-Parte Contacts – none were reportable at this time.
Under Public Business from the Floor – Dunham called for any public comments for items not on the agenda; Shawn Bradley was the only member of the public to comment.
Shawn Bradley – I probably should talk to the city manager because it sounds like the staff made maybe is working for the wrong department like you said but anyways regardless of that. So, I guess I was little confused; congratulations would be in order for the new commissioner sworn in you know because we have real participation. But I guess my concern is the addendum that was posted on the website as of the minute that this meeting started, it says that this is supposed to be occurring on September 15, 2023, a month from now not in August. and then your regular agenda, which we're going to know just seems like there was a regular meeting with additional things. So, I'm just confused of what your addendum is and why no one proofread anything before they sent it out. I don't know what to say to the city manager so, can somebody explain that to me?
Dunham - Mr. Bradley, it's likely that was obviously a I would think a typo. For example, it says Tuesday, September 15th, and my hunch is that September 15th is not a Tuesday and it's another indicator that this was intended for the Tuesday on which we are having this meeting and that the September input was simply a typo and an unfortunate one. But contextually with last week, the City Council handling these deliberations, the work being done by council members who vetted those pursuing these roles and then to follow on etcetera, etcetera. I think, uh, and you probably would not have normally seen this notice when it had been in the middle of September, that would have come out later. I'm guessing for a meeting a month from now. So, I think we just made a mistake on the month listing.
Bradley - Well, no, because usually an addendum would also include the current agenda which we have right now, but needless to say I guess it confirms to me that when we sent public notices to the public that nobody across checks or I guess proofreads things before they distribute it to the masses and that causes confusion. So, you know it would be great if people would pay attention more because maybe you get more participation from your public consultation; thank you.
Under Consent Calendar - a motion and second were heard to adopt the meeting minutes from 8/01/2023; motion passed by a 5-0 vote.
Under Information Items – none were given at this time.
Under Public Hearing Information PH1 - request for Planning Commission approval for a conditional use permit to allow for a church at 8120 Bay Ave. The recommended motion is adopted Planning Commission Resolution CP23-02, approving a conditional use permit to allow for a church and associated activity located on 8021 Bay Ave. California City 93505, or as amended by the Planning Commission. There is an alternative motion offered amends Planning Commission Resolution CP23-02 for denial of the conditional use permit based upon financial evidence presented at the public hearing.
Planning Consultant Anu Doravari - We were approached by the project architect Caesar Anaya, and he submitted documents to request a church in an existing building on 8021 Bay Ave. This used to be office space before and they would like to repurpose it to host a church; they’re expecting about 35 members and seven staff members. The existing building is about 3332 square feet. They do not propose any remodel to the interior, they only propose improvements to the existing parking lot. It's missing the ADA parking, so the only proposed change to the building is in the parking lot. The property is currently zoned for commercial use and that's pretty much why they need the conditional use permit. We support, rather we recommend that the Commission approve this project.
Considerable discussion was heard concerning this item then the Chairman called for commissioner and public comments.
Cantrell - I ran the calculations as you did on the parking spaces. You know the handicap under current regulations requires the, the handicap space to be van assessable. So basically, you're going to have to give up two standard and perhaps three parking spaces in order to come up with what is 2/2 handicap space with a neutral zone in between them for the wheelchair. So, the striper or the civil engineer knows how to do that. I'm just mentioning that the handicap spaces need to be to scale and then signage put up not only on the pavement, but they'll have to put up a handicap sign with a little placard that says van assessable right under it. That was my only comment on the document and my review to date; thank you very much.
Commissioner Conry - I'd like to ask you a question on the concern of Commissioner Cantrell. What signage, is that something that the city does, or the organization does? Maybe I should address that directly to the city manager; is that on the city to do that or is that on the organization?
Elmes – The directional lines are provided by the city.
Commission Marcus Fair – Is the cost of that coming from the applicant for covering that or is the cost coming from the city? Reply to question was inaudible.
Dunham - before we move to public testimony because this could be relevant, I do want to circle back a little bit to a new or certain engineer representing or anyone else who was involved in the planning regarding the parking. I do know that there's a good bit of overflow and I did note that the hours of operation for services at the church looked like they would not need heavy overlap with heavy business stuff, and you want to make sure that there were two different pathways. For the record, since we have new people here on this commission, our consultant planner, her request is that we address her as new and that's why we do things the way we do.
So, she mentioned there were two different elements or I guess criteria involving establishing a number of parking spaces. I do want to make sure that the public is aware that we go with those two criteria, one that had to do with, you know, one space for every four seating positions, I think it was or something like that, or another for every 30 square feet of assembly space. The municipal code says between those two you go with the number of parking spaces that is greater. I don't think there is anybody in this room, I just never mind. I won't offer an opinion; I'll just make that replication and we'll talk a little bit more at deliberation.
We have one of our City Council members and also our local citizen ambassador Ron Smith. So, after you have the floor and then we'll move to Mr. Bradley or anyone else in the chambers.
Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith - Mr. Chairman, Commissioners, I am not appearing as a council member, I'm appearing as a citizen and as a local pastor. I was sitting in the back row. The person that was the clearest that I could hear was anew, and from where I was, I could hear every Commissioner, and the only time it was difficult to hear you, Mr. Chairman, is when you came too close to the mic. When you backed up a little bit, it was perfectly fine. It's amazing that this person that I could hear on the back row was coming from India, so I thought I would share that.
When it comes to the matter of parking, there is no church in our community that has a need for 110 spaces: not at Christmas, Easter or any other time of the year. I'm very thankful that this particular facility is going to get a facelift thing, would be good for our town and I’m very thankful that this is going to be an approved area. I would ask you as a citizen and as a local pastor, there is absolutely no reason to, with the size of this congregation, to require more than what a new planner has recommended here which is 110 spaces. I don't know of a church; at Christmas or Easter that would need such a thing thank you sir for your time.
Shawn Bradley - Yeah, so I know we were talking about parking spaces, when we're talking about the number of parking spaces, what you're saying is we have no concern about parking spaces because we assume that 40 seat entity. So, are we saying that they're never going to increase the size of their members because if they are, is that also taken into consideration? My other question was I’m just trying to figure out you know what is all the stuff that has been done rather than the applicant just coming forward. Because I think it's also assumed that when I need somebody to make any improvements whether it be stripes or signs on their own property that would never be the city's responsibility for cost. So, we're just trying to figure out what process has been done up until this point?
Brian Glidden - Good evening, Planning Commission, Brian Glidden with Arrow Engineering. One thing I was going to mention again since this is a conditional use permit. If you guys are concerned about parking and the number of seats you could always control that where they have a certain number of seats let's say less than 50 or whatever with the current parking arrangement; thank you.
Commissioner Cantrell - I agree with all the comments on the number. You know they've got space adjacent to their property for somewhere between 8:00 and 12:00, depending on how you squeeze them in you know, they really, in my opinion only need 22 handicap spaces properly signed and striped and whatever they can, you know, if they need 12 feet, you know they get six or eight, that's fine. There's plenty of parking around, even if even the church were to triple in size.
Mr. Bradley, you did ask about people within 300 feet, at least in this case there is a listing of businesses within 300 feet. And so, I will add just a couple of things to the conversation before we can move forward to see if there's a motion on the resolution. One of them is I think we are all in strong agreement that we certainly don't need to go with the language of the municipal code and go whichever is greater. I don't think anybody in the building tonight has started to say that earlier but felt no that needs to wait for deliberations. I'll just mention that for the record, because I can imagine that we'll have other things come up and we probably want to get something more sophisticated regarding parking space requirements. So, my comment is for staff that for your consideration, I'm not to direct you, but I would ask you to consider looking at the language of the municipal code and let's see if we can make some adjustments in there.
Doravari - No, I think we can include it in the resolution. We could speak with the applicant about overflow parking. The suggested way to do it in the municipal code is to get a parking agreement between the parcels to allow the church to park in their parcel plan. Given that the lots next to them, the applicant didn't find that to be an approach that they were comfortable with so, I think we should include it in the resolution that we're fixing the parking for this lot for this use so yes, we'll make that change in the resolution. A motion by commissioner Cantrell and second by commission Conry was heard to approve the resolution with modifications; motion passed by a 5-0 vote, PH2 - EVS, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations; the city is requesting the approval of Planning Commission Resolution #23-002 of Ordinance #23-803, which would implement the State mandate ministerial permitting process for electrical vehicle charging stations. Here are the recommended motions, Planning Commission Resolution #23-002 recommending City Council approval of Ordinance #23-803 to add Chapter 8, Chapter 13 Electric Charging Vehicle Stations to Title 8 Building Regulations of the California City Municiple Code to implement a ministerial permitting process for electric vehicle charging stations. The alternative motion is directing after return to City Planning Commission to assemble subsequent meetings with the drafted resolution recommending City Council does not approve Ordinance #23-803.
Elmes - As part of a state legislative effort to encourage the installation of electric vehicle charging stations, BCS 81236 and 970 require cities and counties to develop and implement the guided streamline permitting process, it also requires cities to create a checklist of requirements for the EVS and to approve permit applications. Ordinance #23-803 requires cities to implement and ministerial approval process for EVS that aligns with the stage prescriptive requirements specifically organized for 23-803 requiring the city to make a determination regarding an application status within five days of the projects that propose one through five EVS, 10 days for projects that propose more than 26 EVS, 20 business days with projects that propose one through 25 EVS and 40 business days for projects that propose more than 26 EVS.
The city may only review the project application with respect to compliance with the comprehensive checklist that is required for all projects.
Commissioner Welling - My question and comment is related to what I've heard at a City Council meeting and that this isn't going to cost the city anything as far as electricity or anything like that, correct because, it’s a solar powered setup? Is that what I understood from what I heard at the City Council meeting. What are you referring to?
Victor Ponto - Mr. Chairman, I understand that this just brings our municipal codes and regulations in compliance with the one this is implemented, correct? But if Tesla, as an example, came in as they've done in two places in Mojave and wanted to establish an electric charging station in California City our regulations would allow them to do so expeditiously.
Elmes – yes
After discussion, a motion by commissioner Welling and second by commissioner Conry was made to approve Resolution #23-002; motion passed by a 5-0 vote.
Under Staff Comments – none were given at this time.
Under Commissioner Comments – the commissioners took turns commenting on different items such as training, workshops, typo errors in the agenda and documents and online self-training; they also welcomed the newest members of the staff, Mr. Marcus Fair and Mrs. Anu Doravari. After all the business was taken care of, a motion by commissioner Cantrell and second by commissioner Conry to adjourn was heard, meeting adjourned at approximately 8:42pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.